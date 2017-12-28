BRIEFS: Taxable room sales up in December

Revenues for room sales in Reno-Sparks in December of $25,930,941 are above prior year by $1,766,230, according to a recent report from the Reno Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority.

Cash-occupied room nights of 274,047 are below prior year by 4,737 (a decrease of 1.7 percent). Comp-occupied room nights of 73,380 are above prior year by 6,393 (9.5 percent), and 28-day occupied room nights of 128,361 are above prior year by 12,253 (10.6 percent). Total occupied rooms for the month (including cash, comp and 28-day) of 475,788 are 13,909 (3 percent) above the prior year.

In Washoe County, occupancy percentages of 63 for the month are 4 percent above the 60.6 percent level in 2016. There were 7,720 less available rooms for the month compared to the prior year.

Overall cash average rates for the month of $94.62 increased $7.94, compared to $86.68 for the prior year.

Year-to-date cash occupied room nights of 1,851,865 is .5 percent above prior year and cash average rates year-to-date of $98.37 are $7.83 above the prior year. Year-to-date, total taxable room revenues of $182,162,414 were above $15,408,706 above prior year.