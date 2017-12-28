BRIEFS: Tech startups seeks funding

Corcom.io, a Sparks-based technology startup, is in its fourth investment round and has scheduled two upcoming initial coin offerings.

The fourth round of investment for accredited investors closed Dec. 16, 2017, and the system utility COR token ICO starts today. The core component matrix security token, CRS, is scheduled for ICO on March 1.

Corcom.io is a "digital community where ideas are logged and given access to the resources they need to grow and become reality, according to a news release. For more information, visit http://www.corcom.io.