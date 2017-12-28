BRIEFS: TravelNevada introduces alien-themed tourist itinerary

The Nevada Division of Tourism (TravelNevada) has created a travel itinerary suited to the possible extraterrestrial life forms identified in a $22 million U.S. Defense Department program that was described in the Dec. 16 New York Times article, "Glowing Auras and 'Black Money': The Pentagon's Mysterious U.F.O. Program."

The itinerary includes such attractions as the Extraterrestrial Highway in Lincoln County, which runs just north of Area 51. The community of Rachel, home of the Little A'Le'Inn, figures into the route, as does Tonopah, where the Mizaph Hotel is offering a 20 percent discount on king and queen rooms for life forms showing intergalactic ID (valid through January 2018).

Visit bit.ly/2DYgSQR to read TravelNevada's complete UFO Stopover itinerary.