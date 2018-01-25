 BRIEFS: Vacasa LLC launches Nevada subsidiary | nnbw.com

BRIEFS: Vacasa LLC launches Nevada subsidiary

Vacasa LLC, a vacation rental management company, has launch a subsidiary, Vacasa Nevada LLC, to expand operation in Nevada.

As part of the expansion, Vacasa Nevada LLC has acquired Marmot Vacation Rentals, which serves the North Lake Tahoe region. Visit vacasa.com to learn more.