Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schrec donates to Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada

A team of attorneys and staff from the Reno law office of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck packed 600 bags of food while working with the Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada to support the organization's food bank in Reno.

St. Vincent's Food Pantry, the largest in the state, serves more than 15,000 individuals every month by providing nonperishable food at no cost. The program is run with three paid staffers while relying on volunteers.