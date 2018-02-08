Business leads for week of Feb. 12

Business licenses

Churchill County

Jan. 1-31

Alan Warner

Hobby, model building workshop and sales

Alan Warner

775-423-0108

77 Morina Drive

Fallon, NV 89406

Bonanza Septic Service

Septic pumping services

JSJ Ventures Inc.

775-883-3411

30 Kit Kat Drive

Mound House, NV 89706

Dragona's Works

Leather crafts

Scotty Grenamyer

775-217-0947

2870 Stark Lane

Fallon, NV 89406

Hedgehog Electric LLC

Electrical contractor

Charles Barlow

435-635-9793

146 N. Old Highway 91

Suite 2

Hurricane, UT 84737

Podsnap Florals

Florist

Katherine Doty

775-636-3257

3200 Pflum Lane

Fallon, NV 89406

SolarCity

Solar installation and sales

SolarCity Corp.

650-963-5100

3055 Clearview Way

San Matro, CA 94402

Western Industrial Insulation Inc.

Industrial insulation

Dava Thompson

970-434-4062

533 Bogart Lane

Suite 1E

Grand Junction, CO 81505

Humboldt County

Jan. 1-31

Quinn River Merchandise LLC

Convenience store

Barry Wilkinson

195 Highway 95

McDermitt, NV 89421

Cousins Tires LLC

Tire sales and repairs

Andrew Huotte

3545 U.S. Highway 395 North

Winnemucca, NV 89445

Allstar

Yard cleanup

Carl Boecker

7850 Germain Drive

Winnemucca, NV 89445

3-Rivers INC

Drilling and blasting

Tom Potter

P.O. Box 987

Cedar City, UT 84721

Grub

Mobile catering services

Ricky Parry

250 McNeil St.

Winnemucca, NV 89445

City of Elko

Jan. 1-31

D.C. Auto

Auto repairs

David and Cintya Perez

775-340-9731

777 Idaho St.

Elko, NV 89801

Elko Lucky One, LLC

Cleaning services

Elko Lucky One, LLC

775-420-6040

6166 Johnson Ave.

Elko, NV 89801

Fawn Leach Photography

Photography

Fawn Leach

775-934-7568

331 Chester Way

Elko, NV 89801

Handy Gal Cleaning and Personal Assistance

Cleaning and personal

assistant services

Dana Parker

702-332-3382

835 White Oak Drive

Spring Creek, NV 89815

Hunt Convenience Stores, LLC

Gas and convenience store

Hunt Convenience Stores, LLC

775-738-3835

275 12th St.

Elko, NV 89801

Idaho Street Station, LLC

Gas and convenience store

Hunt Convenience Stores, LLC

775-778-6816

1600 Idaho St.

Elko, NV 89801

Lan-Tel Communications Services Inc.

Contractor

Lan-Tel Communications Services Inc.

816-650-5038

520 N. Missouri 7 Highway

Independence, MO 64056

Missshelbzhair

Cosmetologist

Shelby Nelson

775-299-5637

780 W. Silver St.

No. 110

Elko, NV 89801

Paper Parlor

Administrative services

Marina Sirotek

775-340-0599

1530 Tamarack Road

Elko, NV 89801

Rock Solid Training and Solutions

MSHA consulting and training

Harlon Stone

775-340-6231

2231 Clearwater Court

Elko, NV 89801

Rough Country Services LLC

Handyman services

Rough Country

Services LLC

775-299-7447

832 Carlin Court

No. 3

Elko, NV 89801

Sierra Nevada Home Repair

Handyman services

Elvis and Carlos Villalobos

775-200-3527

485 S. 5th St.

Unit D

Elko, NV 89801

The Uniqueness of You!

Massage therapy

Nan Swarts

775-388-2043

524 Walnut St.

Elko, NV 89801

Whitney Construction

Contractor

Whitney Construction LLC

775-934-1716

70 Spring Creek Lane

Spring Creek, NV 89815

Fictitious firm name filings

Washoe County

Jan. 22-26

Sierra Mediation LLC

Melissa Mangiaracina

DBA: Sierra Mediation

Mediation

706 Golfers Pass Road

Incline Village, NV 89451

Ishmael Bravo

DBA: Wild Blue Installations

TV, and Internet

installations

3798 June Ave.

Reno, NV 89512

Community Care Services, LLC

Dawn Ahner

DBA: Renown

Adolescent Medicine

Medical services

1155 Mill St.

Reno, NV 89502

R.S. Thor Companies, LLC

Shalie Thorwaldson

DBA: Moto Source

Retail motorcycle accessories and repairs

3180 Mill St.

Suite C

Reno, NV 89502

Copper Cat Arts LLC

Katie Packham

DBA: Copper Cat Studio

Art studio

300 Kresge Lane

Sparks, NV 89431

Christina Marie Brenner

DBA: Ohana Cleaning.Co

House cleaning

8200 Offenshauser Drive

No. 125D

Reno, NV 89511

Silver State Gardens, Inc.

Garrett Menghini

DBA: Down To Earth Gardens

Vegetable gardening services

395 McClellan Drive

Washoe Valley, NV 89704

Vicki Fenlason

DBA: Sapphire Salon & Spa

Salon and spa

110 Country Estates Drive

Reno, NV 89511

Guy Ellicott Torrey, IV

DBA: Labratorrey

Enterprises

Retail sales

1670 Zolezzi Lane

Reno, NV 89511

Freeway Insurance Services of the Southwest, Inc.

Michael Kaplan

DBA: Freeway Insurance

Insurance

1140 S. Country Club Drive

No. 111A

Mesa, AZ 85210

Johnnie Goodwin, III

DBA: Finesse Enterprises/Entertainment

Entertainment promotions

1714 Chatterly Lane

Sparks, NV 89434

Derek Eshelman

DBA: Genesis Iron Works

Structural steel fabrication and erection

1081 Liberty Ave.

Fallon, NV 89406

Clear Vision Window & Blind Cleaning, Inc.

Debra Jean Lucas

DBA: Debi's Crafts & Gifts

Homemade crafts

1940 Countryside Court

Reno, NV 89523

Screenwave Services, Inc.

Arthur Verling

DBA: Screenwave Branding

Apparel

30 Sheena Court

Sparks, NV 89436

Lisa Metzgar

DBA: Reno Body Sculpt

Body sculpting

and weight loss

255 W. Moana Lane

No. 202

Reno, NV 89509

Lisa Cathleen Gehring

DBA: Anatomy of Massage

Massage therapy

448 Ridge St.

Suite A

Reno, NV 89501

Finney Enterprises

Gerald Finney, III

DBA: ACLV Heating & Cooling

HVAC contractor

62255 McLeod Drive

Suite 23

Las Vegas, NV 89120

Sierra Snow Management L.L.C.

Chad Ryan Hedlund

Comstock Load & Haul

Labor and transportation

1373 Tirol Drive

Incline Village, NV 89451

Theodore Jay Levatter

DBA: CBD Nevada

Health services

865 Francesca Way

Sparks, NV 89436

Luis Galarza Gallardo

DBA: Mucha Lucha MX

Ice cream truck

6150 Warm Springs Drive

Sun Valley, NV 89433

North Tahoe Quality Roofing, Inc.

Matthew MacLean

DBA: Quality Roofing

Roofing contractor

2905 Rose Ave.

Tahoe City, CA 96145

AutoMax, LLC

Matthew Justin Viles

DBA: CalNeva Auto

Used care sales

990 W. 2nd St.

Reno, NV 89503

Humus L.L.C.

Abdul Razak Salaho

DBA: Hummus Fresh/Just Ravioli

Restaurant

160 California Ave.

Suite 106

Reno, NV 89509

Harold Bacon

DBA: All-Star Cleaning and Floors

Cleaning services

501 W. Moana Lane

Space 64

Reno, NV 89509

Jeffrey Foss and Laura Freed

DBA: Wise Lens Consulting

Media production

1640 Knox Ave.

Reno, NV 89509

AmeriFirst Financial, Inc.

Eric Bowlby

DBA: Minute Mortgage

Mortgage lending services

750 Sandhill Road

Suite 120

Reno, NV 89521

Property Service Solutions Inc.

Vilami Helu

DBA: High Sierra Painting

Residential, commercial painting and maintenance

950 Henry Orr Parkway

Apt. 1108

Sparks, NV 89436

Head Over Heels, LLC

Beverly Lassiter

DBA: Head Over Heels

Dog walking and training

795 Wyoming Ave.

Reno, NV 89503

Silver Moves Made Easy LLC

Brett Junell

DBA: Junell Moves Made Easy

Move management

10539 Professional Circle

Suite 100

Reno, NV 89521

Juwan Lee Andrews

DBA: THC (The High Class)

Merchandising

359 Roberts St.

Reno, NV 89502

Capurro, L.L.C.

Charles Andrus

DBA: Capurro Enterprises

Rental properties

560 Calle De La Plata

Sparks, NV 89441

Josue Flores-Palacios

DBA: Outdoor Solutions

Handyman services

3572 E. Nye Lane

Carson City, NV 89706

EZ Sports Corp.

Scott Alan Martyka

DBA: EZAir

Trampoline park

895 E. Patriot Blvd.

Suite 103

Reno, NV 89511

Truckers To Go LLC

Ralph Alex Pepe

DBA: Truckers To Go

Transportation

3300 Skyline Blvd.

Apt 271

Reno, NV 89509

Fredeswinda Medina Martin

DBA: B Unique Company B Unique Strokes

Esthetics and semi-permanent makeup

2999 S. Virginia St.

Reno, NV 89509

James Beam

DBA: Battle Born Tech

IT services and custom CPUs

10536 Fort Morgan Way

Reno, NV 89521

MERC Acquisitions Inc.

Thomas Fiala

DBA: Essco

Wholesale distributor of vacuum cleaners and parts

630 Spice Island Drive

Suite D

Sparks, NV 89431

Vencil Wells

DBA: Audiodev

Consulting services

1230 Mineral Flat Road

Reno, NV 89506

Nationwide Equities Corp.

Glenn Wallace

DBA: Reverse Loans USA

Reverse mortgage company designed for senior citizens

1 International Blvd.

Suite 1202

Mahwad, NJ 07495

Jackson Gorman

DBA: What Party?

Retail clothing store

561 Keystone Ave.

Suite 677

Reno, NV 89503

Gelfuso Enterprises, Inc.

Christopher Gelfuso

DBA: Uplevel Business Services

Bookkeeping and tax preparation

4065 Twin Falls Drive

Reno, NV 89511

Cloud Talk LLC

Kathleen Braband

DBA: Cloud Talk

Telephone system sales

12880 Silver Wolf Road

Reno, NV 89511

Richard Harris

DBA: K and R Mobile Detail

Mobile car wash and detail

1209 Halcyon Court

Sparks, NV 89436

Poke King Sparks LLC

Daniel Ly

DBA: Poke King

Restaurant

2835 N. McCarran Blvd.

Suite 103

Sparks, NV 89431

Party Inc.

Robert Summers

DBA: Romantic Leadership

Business consulting

14690 Virginia Foothills Drive

Reno, NV 89521

Party Inc.

Robert Summers

DBA: Party Inc. Publishing

Publishing, author and book sales

14690 Virginia Foothills Drive

Reno, NV 89521

Patrick Gilmore

DBA: Gilmore Distributing

Distributing

2172 Lucca Lane

Sparks, NV 89434

Greater Nevada Commercial Lending LLC

Wallace Murray

DBA: Greater Commercial Lending

Originating and servicing commercial loans

451 Eagle Station Lane

Carson City, NV 89701

Steven Candido Avalos

DBA: Tradesmen

Handyman services

1700 Sheckler Cut Off

Fallon, NV 89406

Frances Christine Castelli

DBA: The Kitchen Chemist

Retail merchandise

2063 Whitecliff Drive

Reno, NV 89521

Commonwealth Barber Company LLC

Daniel Ly

DBA: Commonwealth Barber Co.

Barbershop

200 S. Center St.

Reno, NV 89502

Grate Detections, LLC

Dustin Grate

DBA: Priority1

Investigations, fingerprinting, background checks

9492 Double R Blvd.

Suite C

Reno, NV 89521

Platinum Analytics & Distribution, Inc.

Robert Fast

DBA: Fast Co.

Video and photography for car dealerships

770 Trademark Drive

Suite 226

Reno, NV 89521

Luisa Reyna Paniagua- Paniagua

DBA: Lurey Cleaning Service

Janitorial services

381 Smithridge Park

Reno, NV 89502

David Pearson

DBA: Tae Kwon Do Nutz

Tae Kwon Do instruction

5275 Vista Blvd.

Suite A-6

Sparks, NV 89436

Ottoniel Martinez-Pleitez and Mirna Janeth Martinez-Berganza

DBA: Martinez Cleaning

Janitorial services

2655 Yori Ave.

Apt. B6

Reno, NV 89502

The Biggest Little Wedding Company LLC

Pammy Schaefer

DBA: The Biggest Little Wedding Co.

Wedding planner

6143 Sunrise Meadows Loop

Reno, NV 89519

Donn Rickey, Jr.

DBA: ALpone Window Fashions

Window coverings

4745 Pinesprings Drive

Reno, NV 89509

Building permits

Churchill County

Jan. 1-31

KASM Construction Co.

1286 Skyridge Drive

Single-family home

$207,852

J Built Construction LLC

1100 McLean Road

Single-family home

$128,648

DLC Construction LLC

2556 Harvey Lane

Single-family home

$246,580

Hammond Homes and Construction LLC

1551 Tumbleweed Road

Remodel single-family home

$15,000

Jess Reid Construction

1919 Skyridge Drive

Single-family home

$205,123

Hammond Homes and Construction LLC

99 Grand Ave.

Metal building

$98,208

Hammond Homes and Construction LLC

13777 Carson Highway

Hay barn

$56,250

Hammond Homes and Construction LLC

2012 Hammond Drive

Hay barn

$30,000