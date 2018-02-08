Business leads for week of Feb. 12
February 8, 2018
Business licenses
Churchill County
Jan. 1-31
Alan Warner
Hobby, model building workshop and sales
Alan Warner
775-423-0108
77 Morina Drive
Fallon, NV 89406
Bonanza Septic Service
Septic pumping services
JSJ Ventures Inc.
775-883-3411
30 Kit Kat Drive
Mound House, NV 89706
Dragona's Works
Leather crafts
Scotty Grenamyer
775-217-0947
2870 Stark Lane
Fallon, NV 89406
Hedgehog Electric LLC
Electrical contractor
Charles Barlow
435-635-9793
146 N. Old Highway 91
Suite 2
Hurricane, UT 84737
Podsnap Florals
Florist
Katherine Doty
775-636-3257
3200 Pflum Lane
Fallon, NV 89406
SolarCity
Solar installation and sales
SolarCity Corp.
650-963-5100
3055 Clearview Way
San Matro, CA 94402
Western Industrial Insulation Inc.
Industrial insulation
Dava Thompson
970-434-4062
533 Bogart Lane
Suite 1E
Grand Junction, CO 81505
Humboldt County
Jan. 1-31
Quinn River Merchandise LLC
Convenience store
Barry Wilkinson
195 Highway 95
McDermitt, NV 89421
Cousins Tires LLC
Tire sales and repairs
Andrew Huotte
3545 U.S. Highway 395 North
Winnemucca, NV 89445
Allstar
Yard cleanup
Carl Boecker
7850 Germain Drive
Winnemucca, NV 89445
3-Rivers INC
Drilling and blasting
Tom Potter
P.O. Box 987
Cedar City, UT 84721
Grub
Mobile catering services
Ricky Parry
250 McNeil St.
Winnemucca, NV 89445
City of Elko
Jan. 1-31
D.C. Auto
Auto repairs
David and Cintya Perez
775-340-9731
777 Idaho St.
Elko, NV 89801
Elko Lucky One, LLC
Cleaning services
Elko Lucky One, LLC
775-420-6040
6166 Johnson Ave.
Elko, NV 89801
Fawn Leach Photography
Photography
Fawn Leach
775-934-7568
331 Chester Way
Elko, NV 89801
Handy Gal Cleaning and Personal Assistance
Cleaning and personal
assistant services
Dana Parker
702-332-3382
835 White Oak Drive
Spring Creek, NV 89815
Hunt Convenience Stores, LLC
Gas and convenience store
Hunt Convenience Stores, LLC
775-738-3835
275 12th St.
Elko, NV 89801
Idaho Street Station, LLC
Gas and convenience store
Hunt Convenience Stores, LLC
775-778-6816
1600 Idaho St.
Elko, NV 89801
Lan-Tel Communications Services Inc.
Contractor
Lan-Tel Communications Services Inc.
816-650-5038
520 N. Missouri 7 Highway
Independence, MO 64056
Missshelbzhair
Cosmetologist
Shelby Nelson
775-299-5637
780 W. Silver St.
No. 110
Elko, NV 89801
Paper Parlor
Administrative services
Marina Sirotek
775-340-0599
1530 Tamarack Road
Elko, NV 89801
Rock Solid Training and Solutions
MSHA consulting and training
Harlon Stone
775-340-6231
2231 Clearwater Court
Elko, NV 89801
Rough Country Services LLC
Handyman services
Rough Country
Services LLC
775-299-7447
832 Carlin Court
No. 3
Elko, NV 89801
Sierra Nevada Home Repair
Handyman services
Elvis and Carlos Villalobos
775-200-3527
485 S. 5th St.
Unit D
Elko, NV 89801
The Uniqueness of You!
Massage therapy
Nan Swarts
775-388-2043
524 Walnut St.
Elko, NV 89801
Whitney Construction
Contractor
Whitney Construction LLC
775-934-1716
70 Spring Creek Lane
Spring Creek, NV 89815
Fictitious firm name filings
Washoe County
Jan. 22-26
Sierra Mediation LLC
Melissa Mangiaracina
DBA: Sierra Mediation
Mediation
706 Golfers Pass Road
Incline Village, NV 89451
Ishmael Bravo
DBA: Wild Blue Installations
TV, and Internet
installations
3798 June Ave.
Reno, NV 89512
Community Care Services, LLC
Dawn Ahner
DBA: Renown
Adolescent Medicine
Medical services
1155 Mill St.
Reno, NV 89502
R.S. Thor Companies, LLC
Shalie Thorwaldson
DBA: Moto Source
Retail motorcycle accessories and repairs
3180 Mill St.
Suite C
Reno, NV 89502
Copper Cat Arts LLC
Katie Packham
DBA: Copper Cat Studio
Art studio
300 Kresge Lane
Sparks, NV 89431
Christina Marie Brenner
DBA: Ohana Cleaning.Co
House cleaning
8200 Offenshauser Drive
No. 125D
Reno, NV 89511
Silver State Gardens, Inc.
Garrett Menghini
DBA: Down To Earth Gardens
Vegetable gardening services
395 McClellan Drive
Washoe Valley, NV 89704
Vicki Fenlason
DBA: Sapphire Salon & Spa
Salon and spa
110 Country Estates Drive
Reno, NV 89511
Guy Ellicott Torrey, IV
DBA: Labratorrey
Enterprises
Retail sales
1670 Zolezzi Lane
Reno, NV 89511
Freeway Insurance Services of the Southwest, Inc.
Michael Kaplan
DBA: Freeway Insurance
Insurance
1140 S. Country Club Drive
No. 111A
Mesa, AZ 85210
Johnnie Goodwin, III
DBA: Finesse Enterprises/Entertainment
Entertainment promotions
1714 Chatterly Lane
Sparks, NV 89434
Derek Eshelman
DBA: Genesis Iron Works
Structural steel fabrication and erection
1081 Liberty Ave.
Fallon, NV 89406
Clear Vision Window & Blind Cleaning, Inc.
Debra Jean Lucas
DBA: Debi's Crafts & Gifts
Homemade crafts
1940 Countryside Court
Reno, NV 89523
Screenwave Services, Inc.
Arthur Verling
DBA: Screenwave Branding
Apparel
30 Sheena Court
Sparks, NV 89436
Lisa Metzgar
DBA: Reno Body Sculpt
Body sculpting
and weight loss
255 W. Moana Lane
No. 202
Reno, NV 89509
Lisa Cathleen Gehring
DBA: Anatomy of Massage
Massage therapy
448 Ridge St.
Suite A
Reno, NV 89501
Finney Enterprises
Gerald Finney, III
DBA: ACLV Heating & Cooling
HVAC contractor
62255 McLeod Drive
Suite 23
Las Vegas, NV 89120
Sierra Snow Management L.L.C.
Chad Ryan Hedlund
Comstock Load & Haul
Labor and transportation
1373 Tirol Drive
Incline Village, NV 89451
Theodore Jay Levatter
DBA: CBD Nevada
Health services
865 Francesca Way
Sparks, NV 89436
Luis Galarza Gallardo
DBA: Mucha Lucha MX
Ice cream truck
6150 Warm Springs Drive
Sun Valley, NV 89433
North Tahoe Quality Roofing, Inc.
Matthew MacLean
DBA: Quality Roofing
Roofing contractor
2905 Rose Ave.
Tahoe City, CA 96145
AutoMax, LLC
Matthew Justin Viles
DBA: CalNeva Auto
Used care sales
990 W. 2nd St.
Reno, NV 89503
Humus L.L.C.
Abdul Razak Salaho
DBA: Hummus Fresh/Just Ravioli
Restaurant
160 California Ave.
Suite 106
Reno, NV 89509
Harold Bacon
DBA: All-Star Cleaning and Floors
Cleaning services
501 W. Moana Lane
Space 64
Reno, NV 89509
Jeffrey Foss and Laura Freed
DBA: Wise Lens Consulting
Media production
1640 Knox Ave.
Reno, NV 89509
AmeriFirst Financial, Inc.
Eric Bowlby
DBA: Minute Mortgage
Mortgage lending services
750 Sandhill Road
Suite 120
Reno, NV 89521
Property Service Solutions Inc.
Vilami Helu
DBA: High Sierra Painting
Residential, commercial painting and maintenance
950 Henry Orr Parkway
Apt. 1108
Sparks, NV 89436
Head Over Heels, LLC
Beverly Lassiter
DBA: Head Over Heels
Dog walking and training
795 Wyoming Ave.
Reno, NV 89503
Silver Moves Made Easy LLC
Brett Junell
DBA: Junell Moves Made Easy
Move management
10539 Professional Circle
Suite 100
Reno, NV 89521
Juwan Lee Andrews
DBA: THC (The High Class)
Merchandising
359 Roberts St.
Reno, NV 89502
Capurro, L.L.C.
Charles Andrus
DBA: Capurro Enterprises
Rental properties
560 Calle De La Plata
Sparks, NV 89441
Josue Flores-Palacios
DBA: Outdoor Solutions
Handyman services
3572 E. Nye Lane
Carson City, NV 89706
EZ Sports Corp.
Scott Alan Martyka
DBA: EZAir
Trampoline park
895 E. Patriot Blvd.
Suite 103
Reno, NV 89511
Truckers To Go LLC
Ralph Alex Pepe
DBA: Truckers To Go
Transportation
3300 Skyline Blvd.
Apt 271
Reno, NV 89509
Fredeswinda Medina Martin
DBA: B Unique Company B Unique Strokes
Esthetics and semi-permanent makeup
2999 S. Virginia St.
Reno, NV 89509
James Beam
DBA: Battle Born Tech
IT services and custom CPUs
10536 Fort Morgan Way
Reno, NV 89521
MERC Acquisitions Inc.
Thomas Fiala
DBA: Essco
Wholesale distributor of vacuum cleaners and parts
630 Spice Island Drive
Suite D
Sparks, NV 89431
Vencil Wells
DBA: Audiodev
Consulting services
1230 Mineral Flat Road
Reno, NV 89506
Nationwide Equities Corp.
Glenn Wallace
DBA: Reverse Loans USA
Reverse mortgage company designed for senior citizens
1 International Blvd.
Suite 1202
Mahwad, NJ 07495
Jackson Gorman
DBA: What Party?
Retail clothing store
561 Keystone Ave.
Suite 677
Reno, NV 89503
Gelfuso Enterprises, Inc.
Christopher Gelfuso
DBA: Uplevel Business Services
Bookkeeping and tax preparation
4065 Twin Falls Drive
Reno, NV 89511
Cloud Talk LLC
Kathleen Braband
DBA: Cloud Talk
Telephone system sales
12880 Silver Wolf Road
Reno, NV 89511
Richard Harris
DBA: K and R Mobile Detail
Mobile car wash and detail
1209 Halcyon Court
Sparks, NV 89436
Poke King Sparks LLC
Daniel Ly
DBA: Poke King
Restaurant
2835 N. McCarran Blvd.
Suite 103
Sparks, NV 89431
Party Inc.
Robert Summers
DBA: Romantic Leadership
Business consulting
14690 Virginia Foothills Drive
Reno, NV 89521
Party Inc.
Robert Summers
DBA: Party Inc. Publishing
Publishing, author and book sales
14690 Virginia Foothills Drive
Reno, NV 89521
Patrick Gilmore
DBA: Gilmore Distributing
Distributing
2172 Lucca Lane
Sparks, NV 89434
Greater Nevada Commercial Lending LLC
Wallace Murray
DBA: Greater Commercial Lending
Originating and servicing commercial loans
451 Eagle Station Lane
Carson City, NV 89701
Steven Candido Avalos
DBA: Tradesmen
Handyman services
1700 Sheckler Cut Off
Fallon, NV 89406
Frances Christine Castelli
DBA: The Kitchen Chemist
Retail merchandise
2063 Whitecliff Drive
Reno, NV 89521
Commonwealth Barber Company LLC
Daniel Ly
DBA: Commonwealth Barber Co.
Barbershop
200 S. Center St.
Reno, NV 89502
Grate Detections, LLC
Dustin Grate
DBA: Priority1
Investigations, fingerprinting, background checks
9492 Double R Blvd.
Suite C
Reno, NV 89521
Platinum Analytics & Distribution, Inc.
Robert Fast
DBA: Fast Co.
Video and photography for car dealerships
770 Trademark Drive
Suite 226
Reno, NV 89521
Luisa Reyna Paniagua- Paniagua
DBA: Lurey Cleaning Service
Janitorial services
381 Smithridge Park
Reno, NV 89502
David Pearson
DBA: Tae Kwon Do Nutz
Tae Kwon Do instruction
5275 Vista Blvd.
Suite A-6
Sparks, NV 89436
Ottoniel Martinez-Pleitez and Mirna Janeth Martinez-Berganza
DBA: Martinez Cleaning
Janitorial services
2655 Yori Ave.
Apt. B6
Reno, NV 89502
The Biggest Little Wedding Company LLC
Pammy Schaefer
DBA: The Biggest Little Wedding Co.
Wedding planner
6143 Sunrise Meadows Loop
Reno, NV 89519
Donn Rickey, Jr.
DBA: ALpone Window Fashions
Window coverings
4745 Pinesprings Drive
Reno, NV 89509
Building permits
Churchill County
Jan. 1-31
KASM Construction Co.
1286 Skyridge Drive
Single-family home
$207,852
J Built Construction LLC
1100 McLean Road
Single-family home
$128,648
DLC Construction LLC
2556 Harvey Lane
Single-family home
$246,580
Hammond Homes and Construction LLC
1551 Tumbleweed Road
Remodel single-family home
$15,000
Jess Reid Construction
1919 Skyridge Drive
Single-family home
$205,123
Hammond Homes and Construction LLC
99 Grand Ave.
Metal building
$98,208
Hammond Homes and Construction LLC
13777 Carson Highway
Hay barn
$56,250
Hammond Homes and Construction LLC
2012 Hammond Drive
Hay barn
$30,000
