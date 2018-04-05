Business leads from NNBW for April 2-6, 2018
April 5, 2018
Business licenses
Churchill County
A.C.M.E. Handyman
Handyman services
Mark Logan Sallee
775-426-9807
3525 Austin Highway
Fallon, NV 89406
Battle Born Fire Extinguisher Service
Extinguisher service
Dan Diaz and Shane Cartwright
775-423-3743
96 S. LaVerne St.
Fallon, NV 89406
First Call Cleaning & Restoration
Cleaning and restoration services
Amber McDade
775-410-1006
7510 Longley Lane
No. 102
Reno, NV 89511
Gale Building Products
Insulation installation and other building products
Superior Contracting Corp.
775-331-5600
475 N. Williamson Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Howieloo Photography LLC
Photography
Laura Howard
775-217-3537
1533 Tamara Lane
Fallon, NV 89406
ICG Construction LLC
Construction
Attn: Licensing Compliance
775-285-5445
7510 Longley Lane
No. 102
Reno, NV 89511
Queen of Clean
Residential cleaning services
Aeelen Carrera
775-217-8323
4800 Reno Highway
Fallon, NV 89406
R & D Custom Engraving
Engraving service
Raymond Uebner
530-888-8396
P.O. Box 5700
Fallon, NV 89407
Rentokil North America Inc.
Structural pest control services
Attn: Licensing Compliance
800-488-9495
P.O. Box 14115
Redding, PA 19612
Rose & Son LLC
Auto broker and dealer
Norma Rose
775-217-7275
1105 Briggs Lane
Fallon, NV 89406
The Cedar Grove
Online business and e-Commerce
Jessica Akins
775-691-2182
4124 Tarzyn Road
Fallon, NV 89406
The Rusty Canteen LLC
Mobile beverage stand
Kellie Gardner and Shellie Oney
775-530-5230
755 Wood Drive
Fallon, NV 89406
Weathervane Auction House
Online and live auction and sales
Sellaways Corp.
775-428-2009
10 Bench Road
Fallon, NV 89406
Humboldt County
Strike Hunter's Pro Shop
Bowling equipment
Kenneth Hunter
3380 Summerwind Drive
Winnemucca, NV 89445
Studio B Longarm Quilting & Textile Art
Longarm quilting
Beth Clifton
4170 Mary Way
Winnemucca, NV 89445
Sierra Air, Inc.
HVAC sales installation and repairs
Ronald Ford
4875 Longley Lane
Reno, NV 89502
Fictitious firm name filings
Washoe County
2wr of Colorado, Inc.
DBA: 2wr + Partners
Architectural and interior design
7430 E. Caley Ave.
Suite 280E
Centennial, CO 80111
Jairad Carlile
DBA: 775 Glass
Glass installation
6255 Blackwood Road
Sun Valley, NV 89433
Hannah Aguilar
DBA: Aguilar Home Repair and Maintenance
Handyman and home maintenance
7436 Comet Court
Sparks, NV 89436
Thomas Rogers
DBA: All American Cutter Grinding
Sharpening and cutting tools
3880 Toucan Court
Reno, NV 89508
Alpha Sound Systems LLC
DBA: Alpha Automated Systems
Home audio and video
5128 Greystone Drive
Reno, NV 8523
Michael Gonzales Lesaca
DBA: Ballistic Precision
Firearms
904 W. 7thSt.
No. 100A
Reno, NV 89503
Emily Bartch
DBA: Barks, NV
Pet grooming
455 Greenbrae Drive
Sparks, NV 89431
Burt Roberts
DBA: Barney's
Vending cart
941 S. Virginia St.
No. 106
Reno, NV 89502
Sportif, U.S.A., Inc.
DBA: Bear Paw and Co.
Retail
1350 Scheels Drive
Suite D-100
Sparks, NV 89434
Elisa Cafferata
DBA: Cafferata & Co.
Government relations
1929 Watt St.
Reno, NV 89509
Outsiders, LLC
DBA: Camp Out Yonder
Retreat
5900 Grizzly Road
Portola, CA 96122
Creelman Insurance Services, Inc.
DBA: Capital Insurance Service
Insurance
4088 Kietzke Lane
Reno, NV 89502
Ellen Costanza
DBA: Cypress Consulting
Logistics consulting
11005 Dryden Drive
Reno, NV 89511
Needle and Annoy, Inc.
DBA: Document Preparation Services For The People
Document preparation service
6405-2 S. Virginia St.
Reno, NV 89511
Sally Ann Sullivan
DBA: Dogan Treats
Pet treats
505 Geiger Grade Road
Reno, NV 89521
L3J4B, LLC
DBA: Down Under Travel & Tours
Travel agency
4345 Bitteroot Road
Reno, NV 89519
Electric Garage U.S., LLC
DBA: Electric Garage
Classic cars wholesale, agent and broker
9120 Double Diamond Parkway
Suite 3-D
Reno, NV 89521
Eloisa Hernandez
DBA: Ellie Rainbow Sticks
Art crafts
8695 Wise Ave.
Reno, NV 8506
Estela Salazar
DBA: Estela's Cleaning Services
Cleaning services
5 Round Robin Lane
Reno, NV 8502
DCS Software, Inc.
DBA: F & I Central
Internet web sites and cloud services
9120 Double Diamond Parkway
Suite 3-D
Reno, NV 89521
DCS Software, Inc.
DBA: F & I Software
Internet web sites and cloud services
9120 Double Diamond Parkway
Suite 3-D
Reno, NV 89521
Ferret News Network L.L.C
DBA: Ferret News Network
Film production
1555 Ridgeview Drive
No. 223
Reno, NV 89519
Gregory Frankallen Sample
DBA: French Toast Mafia
Promotional item sales
175 Palace Drive
Reno, NV 89506
Greenway Medical LLC
DBA: Greenway Las Vegas
Marijuana cultivation
4844 Cecile Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89115
Wendy Hart
DBA: Hart 4 Paws Dog Training
Dog training
229 Liberty Springs Court
Sparks, NV 89436
Roberta Torunsky
DBA: Healing Alma
Health and wellness consulting
2085 Gridley Ave.
Reno, NV 89503
Camryn Anne Lane
DBA: Helianthus Floral Design
Florist
1595 Butterfly Drive
Reno, NV 89523
Franklin Javier Peralta
DBA: Hispanic National Baseball League
Baseball league
2095 Bears Ranch Drive
Reno, NV 89521
AAA 2 Healthcare LLC
DBA: Hospice Services of Reno
Medical services
180 W. Huffaker Lane
Suite 306
Reno, NV 89511
Sandobal Ezequiel Jacobo
DBA: Larry The Handy Guy
Janitorial and carpet cleaning services
3944 Clear Acre Lane
Apt. 252
Reno, NV 89512
Larry Mergl
DBA: Larry The Spa Guy
Spa services
26 River Park Court
Reno, NV 89523
Gayle Turley
DBA: Lasting Impressions
Ceramic pet paw prints
3255 Genil Court
Sparks, NV 89436
L3J4B, LLC
DBA: Leading Edge Travel & Tours
Travel agency
4345 Bitteroot Road
Reno, NV 89519
Angel Monroy-Perez
DBA: Monroy Enterprise
Promotions
445 Sullivan Lane
No. 50
Sparks, NV 89431
John Hester
DBA: Monte Bella Group
Consulting
105 Bret Harte Ave.
Reno, NV 89509
Kimberly Hotchkiss PC
DBA: Non-Toxic Hair Color By Kim
Hair coloring
1539 S. Virginia St.
Reno, NV 89502
Outsiders, LLC
DBA: Outsiders Hair Studio
Hair salon
100 N. Arlington Ave.
No. 105
Reno, NV 89501
Paul Loosli
DBA: Paradise Contracting
General contractor
630 Equine Court
Reno, NV 89521
Paul Loosli
DBA: Paradise Heating and Air Conditioning
Heating and air conditioning contractor
630 Equine Court
Reno, NV 89521
Alpha Sound Systems LLC
DBA: Paramount Integrated Technology
Home audio and video
5128 Greystone Drive
Reno, NV 89523
Richard Evans
DBA: Phoenix Prime
Online retail
2925 Parkland Drive
Sparks, NV 89434
Sandhu Businesses Inc.
DBA: Port of Subs
Deli
3372 Kietzke Lane
Reno, NV 89502
Pro-1 Automotive, Inc.
DBA: Pro-1 Automotive
Auto repair shop
945 Terminal Way
Reno, NV 89502
Rattlesnake Club LLC
DBA: Rattlesnake Club
Restaurant
606 W. Plumb Lane
Reno, NV 89509
Levi Whittaker
DBA: Rawlins Transport
Transportation services
6282 Black Cinder Court
Sparks, NV 89436
Robert Brennan
DBA: Referrals By Vince Brennan
Referrals only for real estate
500 Damonte Ranch Parkway
Suite 804
Reno, NV 89521
Bai Lin Bian
DBA: Restaurant Handyman Service
Restaurant handyman services
1935 Horse Prairie Road
Reno, NV 89521
Robert Salvo, Jr.
DBA: Rob's Flooring
Floor installation
1313 13thSt. South
Unit 1
Great Falls, MT 59405
Level Four Advisors
DBA: Sagepoint
Real estate
1645 D St.
Sparks, NV 89431
Erick Santiago Santiago
DBA: Santiago's Handyman Painting
Handyman and painting services
55 Smithridge Park
Reno, NV 89502
Save On Cleaners II Inc.
DBA; Saveon
Dry cleaning and laundry services
6400 S. Virginia St.
Reno, NV 89511
Alberto Rivas-Carranza
DBA: Tamale Express
Food truck and trailer
645 Sinclair St.
Apt. 3
Reno, NV 89501
Battle Born Café L.L.C.
DBA: The Living Room
Lounge, bar and food
205 S. Sierra St.
Suite 104
Reno, NV 89501
Thania Medina Renteria
DBA: The Renteria's Juice Bar
Juice and fruit bar
868 Tahoe Blvd.
Unit 7
Incline Village, NV 89450
Andrei Antonov
DBA: Transurfing Realty
Online sales
7680 Bluestone Drive
Reno, NV 89511
Elizabeth Ballard
DBA: Vissonet
Online retail
13998 Lear Blvd.
Reno, NV 89506
Eric Daniel Olson
DBA: Ye Ol'Son Cheese
Cheese
165 Horseshoe Circle
Reno, NV 89508
Douglas County
Alli Hannum
DBA: Alli Driving
Taxi service
530-307-9188
696 Ann Way
Gardnerville, NV 89460
James Schwedhelm
DBA: Bison Risk Management
Education
775-410-9259
1847 Memory Circle
Gardnerville, NV 89410
James Schwedhelm
DBA: East Fork Trading Co.
Education
775-410-9259
1847 Memory Circle
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Kenneth and Grace Sparapani
DBA: Feathered Friends Playstands
Playgrounds for exotic birds
414-333-9724
1047 Silveranch Drive
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Michael Eadington
DBA: HMI
Digital Imaging
530-448-4702
183 Highway 50
No. G and H
Zephyr Cove, NV 89448
Jessica Wood
DBA: Main Street Baking Co.
Bakery
775-560-1144
1427 U.S. Highway 395
Unit D
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Brian Stephen Kuelper
DBA: National Field Services
Electrical power equipment sales and service
888-296-0625
3711 Regulus Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
Kory and Rachel Pryde
DBA: Provident Prosperity
Accounting services
775-600-2758
P.O. Box 3436
Stateline, NV 89449
Commercial real estate transactions
Industrial
Acro Enso, LLC
The tenant leased 9,448 square feet at 601 E. 4th Street in Reno. Travis Hansen with Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, EMR Land Company, LLC.
Land
Juan and Cecilia Velazquez
The couple purchased a 0.57-acre parcel of at 8072 S. Virginia Street in Reno. Tom Fennell, Lindy Deller and Gary Tremaine with Dickson Commercial Group represented the sellers, Dennis Banks and Art Hinckley.
