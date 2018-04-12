Business Leads from Northern Nevada Business Weekly for April 9-13, 2018
April 12, 2018
Fictitious firm name filings
Washoe County
Yuren Abraham Barajas
DBA: Abraham Barajas Agency
Insurance agency
4385 Neil Road
Suite 116
Reno, NV 89502
David Frame
DBA: Advocate Tax Services
Tax preparation and consultation
15150 Sylvester Road
Reno, NV 89521
Jasmine Marie Barban
DBA: All That Jazz Cleaning Service
Cleaning services
420 Vassar St.
Suite 1
Reno, NV 89502
Sven David Sorensen
DBA: Battle Born BBQ Co.
Food sales and production
11380 S. Virginia St.
Apt 2233
Reno, NV 89511
Black Rock Refill LLC
DBA: Campus Refill Initiative
Refill service and retail
1664 N. Virginia St.
Reno, NV 89557
Forsythe Wellness Clinic Foundation, Inc.
DBA: Cancer Care Center
Medical services and counseling
521 Hammill Lane
Reno, NV 89511
Sierra Consulting and Training Group Inc.
DBA: Cascade Learning Group
Consulting, executive coaching and leadership development
770 Trademark Drive
Suite 202
Reno, NV 89521
CFD South Meadows, LLC
DBA: Champagne Family Dentistry
Dental practice
9598 Prototype Court
Suite A
Reno, NV 89521
Melissa Chavez Frausto
DBA: Chavez Apartments
Studio rentals
255 Linden St.
Reno, NV 89502
Nevada Memorial Estate Plans, Inc.
DBA: Cremation Society of Nevada-Northern Nevada
Funeral home
8056 S. Virginia St.
Suite 3
Reno, NV 89511
Roofing Tile Supply, Inc.
DBA: Chill RV
Vacation rentals
9120 Double Diamond Parkway
Reno, NV 89521
Crypto-Currency Investment
DBA: Crypto-Investments LLC
Crypto currency investment
4743 Amber Hill Lane
Reno, NV 89523
Daniel Ryan Wood
DBA: D.R. Wood and Iron
Wood and iron products and furniture manufacturing
60 Hercules Drive
Sparks, NV 89441
Susan Marie Polan
DBA: Daybreak Printing & Graphics
Print broker
11750 Juniper St.
Reno, NV 89506
Robert Kennerson
DBA: Desert Acreage
Real estate services
3400 Rauscher Drive
Reno, NV 89503
Toni Johns
DBA: Devoted Designs By Tuesday
Interior decorator
9570 Antelope Creek Drive
Reno, NV 89506
Purple Staffing Inc.
DBA: Diablo Valley Technical Services
Technical services
200 S. Virginia St.
8thFloor
Reno, NV 89501
Marc Sykes
DBA: Dickson Consulting Group
Real estate referral brokerage
1030 Caughlin Crossing
Reno, NV 89519
Michael Eadington Companies LLC
DBA: Eadington Photography
Photography
25 Somers Drive
Crystal bay, NV 89402
Sierra Nevada EPL, Inc.
DBA: El Pollo Loco
Fast food
591 E. Prater Way
Sparks, NV 89431
Irma Fuetsch
DBA: Face to Face Beauty
Aesthetician
1945 Long Hollow Drive
Reno, NV 89521
Hansford Chock
DBA: Goferit NV
General assistance
15 Gamay Lane
Reno, NV 89512
Golf Cart Envy LLC
DBA: Golf Cart Envy
Golf cart service and repairs
240 Freeport Blvd.
No. 17
Sparks, NV 89431
McTurner Inc.
DBA: Huntsman Tavern
Tavern
880 Holman Way
Sparks, NV 89431
Michael Dean Luke
DBA: Ignite Media
Digital ads and marketing
1511 Prairie Rose Place
Reno, NV 89521
Eblack Systems, Inc.
DBA: Intelli-Map
Technology
9120 Double Diamond Parkway
Reno, NV 89521
Jose De Jesus Lopez-Buenrostro
DBA: Joselos Auto Electric
Electric repair
9585 Brightridge Drive
Reno, NV 89506
Sierra Storage, LLC
DBA: Keylock Storage
Self-storage
1515 Sky Mountain Drive
Reno, NV 89523
Zachery Roubo
DBA: Kinetic Fitness
Gym
4690 Longley Lane
Suite 7
Reno, NV 89502
Aladdin Giga LLC
DBA: Kings Row Residence
Custodial care facility
1254 St. Alberts Drive
Reno, NV 89503
Lisandro Enrique Lopez
DBA: L E Lopez Masonry
Masonry contractor
1125 Wyoming Ave.
Reno, NV 89503
Robert Jamieson
DBA: Law Office R. Scott Jamieson
Law office
548 W. Plumb Lane
Suite B
Reno, NV 89509
Simon Sung Lee
DBA: Magic Painting Service
Painting services
9883 Ridgehaven Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89148
Marco Rodriguez
DBA: Marco Polo Lawn Service
Lawn service
4650 Aster Drive
Reno, NV 89502
Dion Walter Mason
DBA: Mason's Perfect Pressure
Pressure washing
1407 12thSt.
Sparks, NV 89431
Walton's Inc.
DBA: MidSparks Events Center
Commercial space rentals and events center
1745 Sullivan Lane
Sparks, NV 89431
Nomnivore L.L.C.
DBA: Nomnivore
Mobile restaurant and food truck
222 E. 8thAve.
Sun Valley, NV 89433
Kristopher Beddoes
DBA: Oh Crumb
Bakery
1001 E. 9thSt.
Building C
Reno, NV 89512
Orchid Massage, LLC
DBA: Orchid Massage
Massage therapy
3335 Kietzke Lane
Reno, NV 89509
Orcutt Boys Enterprises Limited Partnership
DBA: Orcutt Boys Enterprises
Gaming
3310 S. McCarran Blvd.
Reno, NV 89502
Orcutt Boys Enterprises Limited Partnership
DBA: Orcutt Boys Enterprises
Gaming
4788 Caughlin Parkway
Reno, NV 89513
Christopher Paras
DBA: Paras Electric
Electrical contractor
1787 Bliss Court
Carson City, NV 89701
Janis Mitchell
DBA: Parlor Antiques
Antiques
1313 S. Virginia St.
Reno, NV 89502
Rony Navarro Reyes
DBA: Perfect Surface Cleaning & Resurfacing
Handyman, maintenance and resurfacing services
202 Gentry Way
No. 3
Reno, NV 89502
Weiqi Qian
DBA: Pony Expresso
Mobile coffee
333 Elges Way
Sparks, NV 89431
Packaging Products Corporation LLC
DBA: PPC Flexible Packaging
Packaging products
6820 Squibb Road
Mission, KS 66202
Iris Diana Jehle-Peppard
DBA: Rainbow Consulting
Nonprofit consulting
92 Zircon Drive
Reno, NMV 89521
Kim Rene Doyle
DBA: Reno/Sparks American Sign Language Academy
American sign language education
325 5thSt.
Sparks, NV 89431
Family Tree Properties, LLC
DBA: Reno-Sparks Auction Co.
Estate and auto auctions
155 Glendale Ave.
Units 1-3
Sparks, NV 89 431
Tina Marie Sasnett
DBA: Sassy's Removal Crew
Cleaning services
15525 Bernard Circle
Reno, NV 89521
SMG Food and Beverage, LLC
DBA: Savor. . .Reno
Food and beverage concessions
4950 S. Virginia St.
Reno, NV 89502
SMG Food and Beverage, LLC
DBA: Savor. . .Reno
Food and beverage concessions
300 N. Center St.
Reno, NV 89501
SMG Food and Beverage, LLC
DBA: Savor. . .Reno
Food and beverage concessions
400 N. Center St.
Reno, NV 89501
SMG Food and Beverage, LLC
DBA: Savor. . .Reno
Food and beverage concessions
1350 N. Wells Ave.
Reno, NV 89512
18 Investments LLC
DBA: ServPro of Reno Southwest
Cleaning and restoration services
120 Woodland Ave.
Suite E
Reno, NV 89523
Sierra Nevada Lighting LLC
DBA: Sierra Nevada Lighting
Retail
9902 N. Virginia St.
Reno, NV 89506
Terry Ulleseit
DBA: Sierra Nevada Marketing
Marketing
7213 Sugarbrush Court
Reno, NV 89523
Jacqueline Basagoitia
DBA: Sierra Nevada Plumbing
Plumbing services
881 Mahogany Drive
Minden, NV 89423
Adalberto Ortega Peralta
DBA: Sinai Cleaning Services
6505 Ernie Lane
Reno, NV 89510
Vojko Lapanja
DBA: Team Clif Bar Ski Racing
Sports management
989 Tahoe Blvd.
Unit 88
Incline Village, NV 89451
Francine Hansen
DBA: The Wooden Indian
Native American beadworking
15520 Toll Road
Reno, NV 89521
Paul Benjamin Jones
DBA: True Blue Pest Control
Pest control
809 Marracco Drive
Sparks, NV 89434
LCG Sharlands, LLC
DBA: Vida Luxury Apartments
Apartment complex
6900 Sharlands Ave.
Reno, NV 89523
Jarrod Ramirez
DBA: Village Green
Glassware
2100 Platora Way
Reno, NV 89509
Tammy Dermody
DBA: West 2ndEvents Center
Commercial space rentals and events center
600 W. 2ndSt.
Reno, NV 89503
Douglas County
Cindy Arvayo
DBA: A Little Bit of Heaven
Bed and breakfast
775-783-4300
123 Tambourine Ranch Road
Gardnerville, NV 89460
John Sheridan
DBA: AJ's Backflow Testing Specialists
Backflow testing and maintenance
775-392-2417
1469 James Road
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Monte Beach, II
DBA: Beach and Sons Mechanical
HVAC contractor
775-782-0055
1420 Industrial Way
No. 1
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Christine Parachou
DBA: Beautique Beauty Bar
Beauty salon
775-413-0081
1427 Highway 395
Unit C
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Joel Just
DBA: CAMCO North
Real estate management
702-531-3382
P.O. Box 400518
Las Vegas, NV 89140
Gilbert Evans
DBA; Cobol Technology USA
Computer software
775-230-6773
1346 Chichester Drive
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Ronald Wanless
DBA: Diversified Systems International
Home electronics installation and sales
775-823-7300
5401 Longley Lane
No. 38
Reno, NV 89511
Ronald James Gibson
DBA: Gibson's Roadhouse
Event venue
775-721-0851
1404 U.S. Highway 395
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Aaron Rasavage
DBA: Las Montanas Landscaping
Landscaping contractor
775-720-9810
2793 Vicky Lane
Minden, NV 89423
Kevin Keneally
DBA: PPC Flexible Packaging
Package product sales and manufacturing
913-262-3033
6820 Squibb Road
Missin, KS 66202
Kamili Moreland
DBA: Roadside Assistance
Vehicle roadside service and towing
No phone number listed
1277 Treat Blvd.
Walnut Creek, CA 94597
Ronald Wanless
DBA: Technology Design Associates
Home electronics installation and sales
775-823-7300
5401 Longley Lane
No. 38
Reno, NV 89511
Garcia Toledo and Alicia Castaneda
DBA: Toledo's Home Services
Handyman, housekeeping and yard work
530-643-1502
1928 Larson Lane
Coleville, CA 96107
Dustin and Nicole Turner
DBA: Triple T's Construction
Plumbing and construction contractor
775-392-3822
709 Pinto Circle
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Commercial real estate transactions
Industrial
Pamela Pitts
Pitts purchased a 24,289-suare-foot property on 3.89 acres at 41 and 45 Affonso Drive in Mound House. Travis Hansen and Joel Fountain of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, Suzanne Thomas.
Retail
The Growler Guys
The tenant leased 2,169 square feet at 7530 Longley Lane, Suite 106, in Reno. Lindy Deller with Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant. Fred Jayet and Kevin Sigstad with RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, Southwest Galleria LLC.
