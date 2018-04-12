Business Leads from Northern Nevada Business Weekly for April 9-13, 2018

Fictitious firm name filings

Washoe County

Yuren Abraham Barajas

DBA: Abraham Barajas Agency

Insurance agency

4385 Neil Road

Suite 116

Reno, NV 89502

David Frame

DBA: Advocate Tax Services

Tax preparation and consultation

15150 Sylvester Road

Reno, NV 89521

Jasmine Marie Barban

DBA: All That Jazz Cleaning Service

Cleaning services

420 Vassar St.

Suite 1

Reno, NV 89502

Sven David Sorensen

DBA: Battle Born BBQ Co.

Food sales and production

11380 S. Virginia St.

Apt 2233

Reno, NV 89511

Black Rock Refill LLC

DBA: Campus Refill Initiative

Refill service and retail

1664 N. Virginia St.

Reno, NV 89557

Forsythe Wellness Clinic Foundation, Inc.

DBA: Cancer Care Center

Medical services and counseling

521 Hammill Lane

Reno, NV 89511

Sierra Consulting and Training Group Inc.

DBA: Cascade Learning Group

Consulting, executive coaching and leadership development

770 Trademark Drive

Suite 202

Reno, NV 89521

CFD South Meadows, LLC

DBA: Champagne Family Dentistry

Dental practice

9598 Prototype Court

Suite A

Reno, NV 89521

Melissa Chavez Frausto

DBA: Chavez Apartments

Studio rentals

255 Linden St.

Reno, NV 89502

Nevada Memorial Estate Plans, Inc.

DBA: Cremation Society of Nevada-Northern Nevada

Funeral home

8056 S. Virginia St.

Suite 3

Reno, NV 89511

Roofing Tile Supply, Inc.

DBA: Chill RV

Vacation rentals

9120 Double Diamond Parkway

Reno, NV 89521

Crypto-Currency Investment

DBA: Crypto-Investments LLC

Crypto currency investment

4743 Amber Hill Lane

Reno, NV 89523

Daniel Ryan Wood

DBA: D.R. Wood and Iron

Wood and iron products and furniture manufacturing

60 Hercules Drive

Sparks, NV 89441

Susan Marie Polan

DBA: Daybreak Printing & Graphics

Print broker

11750 Juniper St.

Reno, NV 89506

Robert Kennerson

DBA: Desert Acreage

Real estate services

3400 Rauscher Drive

Reno, NV 89503

Toni Johns

DBA: Devoted Designs By Tuesday

Interior decorator

9570 Antelope Creek Drive

Reno, NV 89506

Purple Staffing Inc.

DBA: Diablo Valley Technical Services

Technical services

200 S. Virginia St.

8thFloor

Reno, NV 89501

Marc Sykes

DBA: Dickson Consulting Group

Real estate referral brokerage

1030 Caughlin Crossing

Reno, NV 89519

Michael Eadington Companies LLC

DBA: Eadington Photography

Photography

25 Somers Drive

Crystal bay, NV 89402

Sierra Nevada EPL, Inc.

DBA: El Pollo Loco

Fast food

591 E. Prater Way

Sparks, NV 89431

Irma Fuetsch

DBA: Face to Face Beauty

Aesthetician

1945 Long Hollow Drive

Reno, NV 89521

Hansford Chock

DBA: Goferit NV

General assistance

15 Gamay Lane

Reno, NV 89512

Golf Cart Envy LLC

DBA: Golf Cart Envy

Golf cart service and repairs

240 Freeport Blvd.

No. 17

Sparks, NV 89431

McTurner Inc.

DBA: Huntsman Tavern

Tavern

880 Holman Way

Sparks, NV 89431

Michael Dean Luke

DBA: Ignite Media

Digital ads and marketing

1511 Prairie Rose Place

Reno, NV 89521

Eblack Systems, Inc.

DBA: Intelli-Map

Technology

9120 Double Diamond Parkway

Reno, NV 89521

Jose De Jesus Lopez-Buenrostro

DBA: Joselos Auto Electric

Electric repair

9585 Brightridge Drive

Reno, NV 89506

Sierra Storage, LLC

DBA: Keylock Storage

Self-storage

1515 Sky Mountain Drive

Reno, NV 89523

Zachery Roubo

DBA: Kinetic Fitness

Gym

4690 Longley Lane

Suite 7

Reno, NV 89502

Aladdin Giga LLC

DBA: Kings Row Residence

Custodial care facility

1254 St. Alberts Drive

Reno, NV 89503

Lisandro Enrique Lopez

DBA: L E Lopez Masonry

Masonry contractor

1125 Wyoming Ave.

Reno, NV 89503

Robert Jamieson

DBA: Law Office R. Scott Jamieson

Law office

548 W. Plumb Lane

Suite B

Reno, NV 89509

Simon Sung Lee

DBA: Magic Painting Service

Painting services

9883 Ridgehaven Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89148

Marco Rodriguez

DBA: Marco Polo Lawn Service

Lawn service

4650 Aster Drive

Reno, NV 89502

Dion Walter Mason

DBA: Mason's Perfect Pressure

Pressure washing

1407 12thSt.

Sparks, NV 89431

Walton's Inc.

DBA: MidSparks Events Center

Commercial space rentals and events center

1745 Sullivan Lane

Sparks, NV 89431

Nomnivore L.L.C.

DBA: Nomnivore

Mobile restaurant and food truck

222 E. 8thAve.

Sun Valley, NV 89433

Kristopher Beddoes

DBA: Oh Crumb

Bakery

1001 E. 9thSt.

Building C

Reno, NV 89512

Orchid Massage, LLC

DBA: Orchid Massage

Massage therapy

3335 Kietzke Lane

Reno, NV 89509

Orcutt Boys Enterprises Limited Partnership

DBA: Orcutt Boys Enterprises

Gaming

3310 S. McCarran Blvd.

Reno, NV 89502

Orcutt Boys Enterprises Limited Partnership

DBA: Orcutt Boys Enterprises

Gaming

4788 Caughlin Parkway

Reno, NV 89513

Christopher Paras

DBA: Paras Electric

Electrical contractor

1787 Bliss Court

Carson City, NV 89701

Janis Mitchell

DBA: Parlor Antiques

Antiques

1313 S. Virginia St.

Reno, NV 89502

Rony Navarro Reyes

DBA: Perfect Surface Cleaning & Resurfacing

Handyman, maintenance and resurfacing services

202 Gentry Way

No. 3

Reno, NV 89502

Weiqi Qian

DBA: Pony Expresso

Mobile coffee

333 Elges Way

Sparks, NV 89431

Packaging Products Corporation LLC

DBA: PPC Flexible Packaging

Packaging products

6820 Squibb Road

Mission, KS 66202

Iris Diana Jehle-Peppard

DBA: Rainbow Consulting

Nonprofit consulting

92 Zircon Drive

Reno, NMV 89521

Kim Rene Doyle

DBA: Reno/Sparks American Sign Language Academy

American sign language education

325 5thSt.

Sparks, NV 89431

Family Tree Properties, LLC

DBA: Reno-Sparks Auction Co.

Estate and auto auctions

155 Glendale Ave.

Units 1-3

Sparks, NV 89 431

Tina Marie Sasnett

DBA: Sassy's Removal Crew

Cleaning services

15525 Bernard Circle

Reno, NV 89521

SMG Food and Beverage, LLC

DBA: Savor. . .Reno

Food and beverage concessions

4950 S. Virginia St.

Reno, NV 89502

SMG Food and Beverage, LLC

DBA: Savor. . .Reno

Food and beverage concessions

300 N. Center St.

Reno, NV 89501

SMG Food and Beverage, LLC

DBA: Savor. . .Reno

Food and beverage concessions

400 N. Center St.

Reno, NV 89501

SMG Food and Beverage, LLC

DBA: Savor. . .Reno

Food and beverage concessions

1350 N. Wells Ave.

Reno, NV 89512

18 Investments LLC

DBA: ServPro of Reno Southwest

Cleaning and restoration services

120 Woodland Ave.

Suite E

Reno, NV 89523

Sierra Nevada Lighting LLC

DBA: Sierra Nevada Lighting

Retail

9902 N. Virginia St.

Reno, NV 89506

Terry Ulleseit

DBA: Sierra Nevada Marketing

Marketing

7213 Sugarbrush Court

Reno, NV 89523

Jacqueline Basagoitia

DBA: Sierra Nevada Plumbing

Plumbing services

881 Mahogany Drive

Minden, NV 89423

Adalberto Ortega Peralta

DBA: Sinai Cleaning Services

6505 Ernie Lane

Reno, NV 89510

Vojko Lapanja

DBA: Team Clif Bar Ski Racing

Sports management

989 Tahoe Blvd.

Unit 88

Incline Village, NV 89451

Francine Hansen

DBA: The Wooden Indian

Native American beadworking

15520 Toll Road

Reno, NV 89521

Paul Benjamin Jones

DBA: True Blue Pest Control

Pest control

809 Marracco Drive

Sparks, NV 89434

LCG Sharlands, LLC

DBA: Vida Luxury Apartments

Apartment complex

6900 Sharlands Ave.

Reno, NV 89523

Jarrod Ramirez

DBA: Village Green

Glassware

2100 Platora Way

Reno, NV 89509

Tammy Dermody

DBA: West 2ndEvents Center

Commercial space rentals and events center

600 W. 2ndSt.

Reno, NV 89503

Douglas County

Cindy Arvayo

DBA: A Little Bit of Heaven

Bed and breakfast

775-783-4300

123 Tambourine Ranch Road

Gardnerville, NV 89460

John Sheridan

DBA: AJ's Backflow Testing Specialists

Backflow testing and maintenance

775-392-2417

1469 James Road

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Monte Beach, II

DBA: Beach and Sons Mechanical

HVAC contractor

775-782-0055

1420 Industrial Way

No. 1

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Christine Parachou

DBA: Beautique Beauty Bar

Beauty salon

775-413-0081

1427 Highway 395

Unit C

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Joel Just

DBA: CAMCO North

Real estate management

702-531-3382

P.O. Box 400518

Las Vegas, NV 89140

Gilbert Evans

DBA; Cobol Technology USA

Computer software

775-230-6773

1346 Chichester Drive

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Ronald Wanless

DBA: Diversified Systems International

Home electronics installation and sales

775-823-7300

5401 Longley Lane

No. 38

Reno, NV 89511

Ronald James Gibson

DBA: Gibson's Roadhouse

Event venue

775-721-0851

1404 U.S. Highway 395

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Aaron Rasavage

DBA: Las Montanas Landscaping

Landscaping contractor

775-720-9810

2793 Vicky Lane

Minden, NV 89423

Kevin Keneally

DBA: PPC Flexible Packaging

Package product sales and manufacturing

913-262-3033

6820 Squibb Road

Missin, KS 66202

Kamili Moreland

DBA: Roadside Assistance

Vehicle roadside service and towing

No phone number listed

1277 Treat Blvd.

Walnut Creek, CA 94597

Ronald Wanless

DBA: Technology Design Associates

Home electronics installation and sales

775-823-7300

5401 Longley Lane

No. 38

Reno, NV 89511

Garcia Toledo and Alicia Castaneda

DBA: Toledo's Home Services

Handyman, housekeeping and yard work

530-643-1502

1928 Larson Lane

Coleville, CA 96107

Dustin and Nicole Turner

DBA: Triple T's Construction

Plumbing and construction contractor

775-392-3822

709 Pinto Circle

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Commercial real estate transactions

Industrial

Pamela Pitts

Pitts purchased a 24,289-suare-foot property on 3.89 acres at 41 and 45 Affonso Drive in Mound House. Travis Hansen and Joel Fountain of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, Suzanne Thomas.

Retail

The Growler Guys

The tenant leased 2,169 square feet at 7530 Longley Lane, Suite 106, in Reno. Lindy Deller with Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant. Fred Jayet and Kevin Sigstad with RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, Southwest Galleria LLC.