Carson High School CTE hosts Career Expo

Carson City – Carson High School Career and Technical Education presents its annual Career Expo Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Carson High School.

The Expo is open to all students, parents and the community.

Representatives from local colleges, job and career services and branches of the military will provide information on post-secondary options, including the University of Nevada, Reno, Western Nevada College, Truckee Meadows Community College and Sierra Nevada College.

"The economy is back on its feet and that is no exception in Nevada," Michele Lewis, Carson High School vice principal and CTE administrator, said in a release. "There is high demand in our booming industries for skilled workers and we make sure our students are equipped to meet that demand."

In addition, employers in the CTE program areas, including Tesla, Starbucks Roasting Plant, Nevada Builders Alliance, Greater Nevada Credit Union, Timberline Animal Hospital, Panasonic, Bureau of Land Management and many more will be present to provide information on career pathways. CTE teachers and students will also be on hand for tours of their classrooms, as well as to provide demonstrations of skills they are learning.

Dutch Bros. Coffee is giving away two $50 gift cards to one adult and one student attendee. Participants can fill out one raffle ticket upon entry.

The CTE program is part of Gov. Sandoval's education initiative, providing instruction at industry levels in six career cluster areas, including professions in agriculture and natural resources management, business and marketing, hospitality and tourism, health science and public safety, information and media technologies, and skilled and technical sciences. Many students will test for and hold national certifications in their chosen fields upon graduating from high school, and some will graduate with college credits or even an associate's degree.