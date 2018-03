JP Morgan Chase is opening its second Chase Bank Reno branch Reno, this one at 597 South Meadows Parkway.

The Reno branch manager is Julie Woods. B.

The South Meadows branch hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. It will be closed on Sundays.