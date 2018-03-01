Chris McCain named vice president of investments for DL Realty

Chris McCain named vice president of investments for DL RealtyMarch 1, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) March 1, 2018Chris McCain has been hired as vice president of investments for DL Realty in Reno.McCain has worked in multi-family property management for nearly 12 years and he is a member of the Young Professional Committee. Share Tweet Trending In: News BriefsReno’s The Summit welcomes new tenantsRNR Tire Express inks deal to establish franchises in Northern NevadaS3 Development acquires downtown Reno projectMicrosoft, IQ announce annual IT makeover campaign for nonprofitsChris McCain named vice president of investments for DL RealtyTrending SitewideTahoe Beach Club sales reach more than $100 millionAfter $550K sale, Sunridge Golf Course owner eyes upgrades ‘beyond golf’Dickson Realty prez: Reno-area market in for ‘challenging’ 2018?Redevelopment plans give Reno’s Shoppers Square a fresh look