City National Bank hosts its 2018 Economic & Investment Forum in Reno
April 12, 2018
City National Bank hosts its 2018 Economic & Investment Forum at The Grove at South Creek in Reno on Wednesday, April 25, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Dr. Chris Thornberg, an economist from Beacon Economics, will be keynote speaker for the event.
Visit https://bit.ly/2JzBlyd to RSVP.
Trending In: News Briefs
Trending Sitewide
- Cannabis company MedMen fires up $15 million factory east of Reno
- Reno’s Feast restaurant to change name after cease and desist case settled
- After 30 years, Reno’s Sierra Maintenance continues to seal its legacy
- Inaugural flight to Austin, Texas, takes off from Reno
- Reno-Sparks, Carson Valley see spike in luxury real estate sales