City National, Barnes & Noble donate to northern Nevada elementary schools

City National Bank, through its Reading is The way up® literacy program, and Barnes & Noble, the world's largest bookseller, recently donated over $35,000 in new books and cash to six elementary schools in northern Nevada as part of its 10th Annual Holiday Book Drive program. Representatives from City National and Barnes & Noble presented the new books and cash to school officials at a special presentation with students taking part in the donation.

The recipient schools were C.C. Meneley Elementary in Gardnerville; Jacks Valley Elementary and Mark Twain Elementary in Carson City; Incline Elementary in Incline Village; Hillside Elementary in Storey County; and Desert Heights Elementary in Reno.