City National, Barnes & Noble team up for books

City National Bank is partnering with the Barnes & Noble store at 5555 S. Virginia St. in Reno for its holiday book drive to benefit schools in Northern Nevada.

This holiday program is part of the world's largest bookseller's annual Holiday Book Drive, which runs from Nov. 1 through Jan. 1, 2018. To participate in the book drive, holiday shoppers can purchase a book at select Barnes & Noble stores and donate it as part of this holiday program. People can also drop off a new book to any City National Bank branch as well as go online at http://www.reading isthewayup.org and donate money for the purchase of new books.

City National's Reading is The Way Up literacy program will match each book donated between Dec. 1 and Jan. 1 up to a total of $100,000 and the books will be distributed to area schools in the bank's growing footprint early next year.