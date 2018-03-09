City of Reno extends its Reno Works program
March 9, 2018
The City of Reno and Volunteers of America (VOA) Northern California and Northern Nevada will continue the Reno Works program, which is currently in its ninth session. The Reno Works 9 session began on Feb. 20.
The 12-week program provides a group of Community Assistance Center (CAC) homeless shelter residents with classes focused on life and job skills, as well as providing temporary employment through community improvement projects, including working in area parks, improving public facilities and cleaning along the river corridor. The sessions also incorporate safety training, interview skills, long-term employment preparedness, wrap-around case management, mentoring and a ready-to-rent curriculum.
