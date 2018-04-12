City of Reno Internal Auditor’s Office presented 2017 Exemplary Knighton Award

The City of Reno Internal Auditor's Office has been honored with the 2017 Exemplary Knighton Award by the Association of Local Government Auditors (ALGA).

The city was given the award for "best performance audit" in the Extra Small Shop category and was judged on several key elements, such as the potential for significant impact, the persuasiveness of the conclusions, the focus on improving government efficiency and effectiveness, clarity, conciseness and innovation.