City of Reno launches business recognition program

The City of Reno has launched a Business Recognition Program to "spotlight local businesses that add to creating a community that people are proud to call home and embody the spirit of the City of Reno,." according to a news release.

The program will celebrate businesses that are leading the way and selflessly adding to the richness of the city; through their service and dedication, enhance the quality of life of residents; bring ideas and solutions to issues facing the city; and/or have the best interest of the community in mind. For more information, and to nominate a business, visit reno.gov.