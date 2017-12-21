Commercial real estate transactions
December 21, 2017
Office
AEW Capital Management
The buyer purchased the six industrial building, 1,029,700-square-foot Southwest Commerce Center located at 875 and 895 E. Patriot Blvd., 450 Maestro Drive, 7525 Colbert Drive, 3450 Airway Drive and 5555 Quail Manor Court in Reno. Kevin Shannon, Steve Golubchik and Bret Hardy of NKF Capital Markets represented the seller, Barings Real Estate Advisers.
Retail
Trojes Mexican Restaurant
The tenant renewed their lease of 3,587 square feet at 5272 Sparks Boulevard, Unit 10-1 in Sparks. Gary Tremaine of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, BH Los Altos.
The Little Donut
The tenant leased of 2,480 square feet at 5272 Sparks Boulevard, Units 10-6 and 10-8 in Sparks. Gary Tremaine of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, BH Los Altos.
