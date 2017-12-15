Commercial real estate transactions for Dec. 18

Office

TGF, LLC

The buyer purchased a 13,799-square-foot building at 4795 Caughlin Parkway in Reno for $2.4 million. Harvey Fennell and Lindy Deller of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer. Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller.

Renzo Gracie Academy Reno

The tenant leased approximately 3,388 square feet at 6370 Mae Anne Ave., Suite 6, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, BWI Properties LLC.

Silverman Kattleman Springgate Chtd.

The tenant leased approximately 4,558 square feet at 500 Damonte Ranch Parkway, Suite 675, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International Reno represented the tenant and landlord, STN Rentals LLC.

Dignity Health

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 5,049 square feet at 5370 Kietzke Lane, Suite 101, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International Reno represented the tenant.

Dr. Elizabeth Hutson, MD

Hutson purchased a 6,710-square-foot building at 1441 Pullman Drive in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International Reno represented the tenant and landlord, Lucia Group LLC.

Home Bridge Financial Services Inc.

The tenant leased approximately 2,286 square feet at 500 Damonte Ranch Parkway, Suite 972, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, The Bruun-Andersen Family Estate Trust.

GSA

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 18,740 square feet at 100 W. Liberty St., Suites 600, 650, 7800, 790, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Tim Ruffin of Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, CM Capital Corp.

Guild, Gallagher & Fuller Ltd.

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 7,073 square feet at 100 W. Liberty St., Suite 800, in Reno. Tim Ruffin of Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, CM Capital Corp.

The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada Inc.

The tenant expanded its lease with approximately 2,113 square feet at 100 W. Liberty St., Suite 820, in Reno. Tim Ruffin of Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, CM Capital Corp.

Retail

Western Dental

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 5,000 square feet in the Iron Horse Shopping Center in Sparks. Roxanne Stevenson and Casey Scott represented the landlord, SCGF II-Iron Horse Owner LLC.

Stilo RJ

The tenant leased approximately 1,200 square feet in the Iron Horse Shopping Center in Sparks. Roxanne Stevenson and Casey Scott represented the landlord, SCGF II-Iron Horse Owner LLC.

Industrial

CGLRR Trust

The buyer purchased a 4,800-square-foot facility on 0.241 acres at 1755-1765 Hymer Lane in Reno. Tom Fennell and Lindy Deller of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer. Harvey Fennell and Jeff Sallan of Dickson Commercial Group represented the sellers, the Paddock Family & Longoni Family.

Flex

Galfer USA, LLC

The buyer purchased a 15,666-square-foot building at 4388 N. Carson St. in Carson City for $1.4 million. Rob Joiner of Nevada Premier Commercial represented the buyer. Joel Fountain of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, McCloskey Family Trust.

Investment

K.A.N.A. Corporation

The buyer purchased the Fireside Inn located at 205 E. 4th Street in Reno and includes a 17,058-square-foot motel and 3,766-square-foot convenience store. Tim McDonald of Stark & Associates/TCN Worldwide represented the seller, RPMSS Realty LLC.

CV Stardust38 LLC

The buyer purchased the 38-unit,, 31,110-square-foot Stardust Apartments at 1301 Stardust Street in Reno. Linda Lee Reyes and Jeb Johnson of Stark & Associates/TCN Worldwide represented the seller, Stardust Apartment Reno LLC.

Land

USA Parkway Development, LLC

The buyer purchased a 5.96-acre parcel at 3500 Waltham Way (on the corner of Waltham Way and USA Parkway) in McCarran. Bill Fleiner of Bill Fleiner Real Estate represented the buyer.

Purcell Properties III, LLC

The buyer purchased 2.21 acres at 410 S. Rock Blvd., in Sparks. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International Reno represented the buyer.

Hermco Inc.

The buyer purchased 56,752 square feet at 5595 Kietzke Lane and 4970-4974 Joule St. in Reno. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International Reno represented the buyer and seller, McKenzie Capital Partners LLC.

Hermco Inc.

The buyer purchased 57,300 square feet at 1301 E. Glendale Ave. in Sparks. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International Reno represented the buyer.

Tempo Fulfillment Inc.

The tenant leased approximately 29,750 square feet at 6640 Echo Ave., Suite F, in Reno. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International Reno represented the tenant.

TAGG Logistics

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 153,000 square feet at 10855 Lear Blvd., Suite 105, in Reno. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International Reno represented the tenant.

Pine Cone Circle Investments LLC

The buyer purchased an apartment complex that sits on 1.2 acres at 450 Arlington Ave. in Reno. Ted Stoever of Colliers International Reno represented the seller, NEV-PAC LLC.