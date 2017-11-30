Commercial real estate transactions for Dec. 4

Office

TGF, LLC

The buyer purchased 13,799 square feet at 4795 Caughlin Parkway in Reno. Lindy Deller and Harvey Fennell of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer. Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks also with Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, Sierra Investments, LLC.

Industrial

Javelin Properties LLC

The buyer purchased a 14,836-square-foot building at 608 E. Fifth Street and a 25,548-square-foot parcel of land at 491 Eureka Avenue both in Reno. Travis Hansen and Chris Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer. Paddy Eagan of Urban Real Estate Investments represented the seller.

Ace Insulation NV, Inc.

The tenant leased 5,760 square feet at 1871 Deming Way in Sparks. The landlord is ICON.Reno. Joel Fountain of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.

Retail

Surf Thru, Inc.

The corporation purchased a 1.296 parcel of land for $1.3 million at 2050 Pyramid Way in Sparks with intentions of building a Surf Thru Car Wash. Travis Hansen with Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, 2050 Pyramid Way, LLC.

Flex

Rhema Christian Church

The buyer purchased a 6,205-square-foot mixed-use center for $595,000. Mary E. 'Missy' McQuattie of Coldwell Banker Commercial Business Properties represented the buyer. Ben Galles of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller.

Investment

Pine Cone Circle Investments LLC

The company purchased the former Sundowner Hotel and Casino building at 450 Arlington Avenue in Reno that consists of 107,184 square feet of residential space, 90,000 square of casino space and a 55,932 parking lot. Ted Stoever of Colliers International Reno represented the buyer.