Commercial real estate transactions for Dec. 4
November 30, 2017
Office
TGF, LLC
The buyer purchased 13,799 square feet at 4795 Caughlin Parkway in Reno. Lindy Deller and Harvey Fennell of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer. Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks also with Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, Sierra Investments, LLC.
Industrial
Javelin Properties LLC
The buyer purchased a 14,836-square-foot building at 608 E. Fifth Street and a 25,548-square-foot parcel of land at 491 Eureka Avenue both in Reno. Travis Hansen and Chris Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer. Paddy Eagan of Urban Real Estate Investments represented the seller.
Recommended Stories For You
Ace Insulation NV, Inc.
The tenant leased 5,760 square feet at 1871 Deming Way in Sparks. The landlord is ICON.Reno. Joel Fountain of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.
Retail
Surf Thru, Inc.
The corporation purchased a 1.296 parcel of land for $1.3 million at 2050 Pyramid Way in Sparks with intentions of building a Surf Thru Car Wash. Travis Hansen with Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, 2050 Pyramid Way, LLC.
Flex
Rhema Christian Church
The buyer purchased a 6,205-square-foot mixed-use center for $595,000. Mary E. 'Missy' McQuattie of Coldwell Banker Commercial Business Properties represented the buyer. Ben Galles of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller.
Investment
Pine Cone Circle Investments LLC
The company purchased the former Sundowner Hotel and Casino building at 450 Arlington Avenue in Reno that consists of 107,184 square feet of residential space, 90,000 square of casino space and a 55,932 parking lot. Ted Stoever of Colliers International Reno represented the buyer.