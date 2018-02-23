Commercial real estate transactions for Feb. 26, 2018
February 23, 2018
Industrial
8995 Terabyte Drive, Reno
An undisclosed tenant leased 5,040 square feet in Reno. Amanda Eastwick of SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates. Gary Baker of Gary Baker Company represented the landlord.
Fortunet Inc.
The tenant leased 4,200 square feet 5595 Equity Avenue in Reno. Tomi Jo Lynch and Casey Prostinak of SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the landlord, Basin Street Properties.
Land
E. Fremont Lane, Fernley
An undisclosed buyer purchased six parcels of land totaling 15.45 acres near the corner of E. Fremont Lane and Chisholm Trail in Fernley for $1.45 million. Tomi Jo Lynch and Thomas Johnson of SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the buyer.
