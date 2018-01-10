Commercial real estate transactions for Jan. 15

Office

515 Double Eagle Court, Reno

An undisclosed buyer purchased a 14,169-square-foot building in South Reno. Debbie Massie of NAI Alliance represented the buyer. Kevin Sigstad and Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the seller, Walter Wilkinson Trust B.

Retail

Ashley Vance Engineering

The tenant leased 2,000 square feet at 7530 Longley Lane, Suite 105, in Reno. Greg Ruzzine of SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the tenant. Kevin Sigstad and Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, Southwest Galleria LLC.

Land

Pinecrest Academy of Nevada Foundation

The organization purchased 11 parcels of land totaling 6.78 acres on Ketchikan Court in Reno. Sheila Colfer and Fred Miller of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer.

PWL, LLC

The buyer purchased a 14.12-acre parcel of industrial zoned land in Sparks. Fred Miller, Sheila Colfer and Dominic Brunetti of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer.