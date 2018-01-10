Commercial real estate transactions for Jan. 15
January 10, 2018
Office
515 Double Eagle Court, Reno
An undisclosed buyer purchased a 14,169-square-foot building in South Reno. Debbie Massie of NAI Alliance represented the buyer. Kevin Sigstad and Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the seller, Walter Wilkinson Trust B.
Retail
Ashley Vance Engineering
The tenant leased 2,000 square feet at 7530 Longley Lane, Suite 105, in Reno. Greg Ruzzine of SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the tenant. Kevin Sigstad and Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, Southwest Galleria LLC.
Land
Pinecrest Academy of Nevada Foundation
The organization purchased 11 parcels of land totaling 6.78 acres on Ketchikan Court in Reno. Sheila Colfer and Fred Miller of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer.
PWL, LLC
The buyer purchased a 14.12-acre parcel of industrial zoned land in Sparks. Fred Miller, Sheila Colfer and Dominic Brunetti of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer.
