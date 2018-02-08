Commercial real estate transactions for week of Feb. 12

Office

YC Lakeside LLC

The buyer purchased a 32,000-square-foot building at 3500 Lakeside Court in Reno. Jeffrey Lowden of Sky West Real Estate Services represented the buyer. Paul Dean of Mallard Investments represented the seller.

Marquis Properties, LLC

The buyer purchased an 8,890-square-foot building at 430 Stoker Avenue in Reno for $438,000. Ian Cochran and Greg Ruzzine of SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the seller, William Wingfield.

AmeriFirst Financial

The tenant leased 1,746 square feet at 750 Sandhill Road, Suite 120, in Reno. Fred Jayet and Kevin Sigstad of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, Flocchini-Magnolia Properties LLC.

LOBO Roofing, Inc.

The tenant leased approximately 293 square feet at 1855 Sullivan Lane, Suite 265, in Sparks. Dan Oster and Chase Houston in the Reno office of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, Sridhar Estate, LP.

Manhard Consulting, Ltd.

The tenant leased approximately 6,844 square feet at 241 Ridge Street, Suite 400, in Reno. Kevin Veon of CTK Chicago Partners represented the tenant. Dan Oster and Chase Houston in the Reno office of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, TDC Reno Office 1-DE SPE, LLC.

Industrial

Cook Family Trust

The buyer purchased 24,500-square-foot building at 397 Greg Street in Sparks for $1.89 million. Ian Cochran and Greg Ruzzine of SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the seller, Marquis Properties, LLC.

Southwest Surplus, Inc.

The tenant leased approximately 64,086 square feet at 4902 Ampere Drive in Reno. Dan Oster and Scott Guy in the Reno office of NAI Alliance represented the tenant and landlord, Brownells, Inc., DBA: Crow Shooting Supply.

Rusti Kintz, LLC

The tenant leased approximately 1,537 square feet at 201 W. Liberty Street, Suites 203 and 204, in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston in the Reno office of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, TDC Reno Office 1-DE SPE, LLC.

Retail

It's My Community Store, LLC

The tenant leased approximately 1,291 square feet at 777 S. Center Street in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston in the Reno office of NAI Alliance represented the tenant.

Flex

Expedite Home Loan

The tenant leased approximately 338 square feet of office/warehouse space at 1855 Sullivan Lane, Suite 260, in Sparks. Dan Oster and Chase Houston in the Reno office of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, Sridhar Estate, LP.