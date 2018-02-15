Commercial real estate transactions for week of Feb. 19

Office

inLumon

The tenant leased approximately 2,167 square feet at 5375 Kietzke Lane, Suite 150, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International Reno represented the tenant.

NanoLab Technologies

The tenant leased approximately 400 square feet at 5470 Kietzke Lane, Suite 300, 308, 309, and 310, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International Reno represented the tenant.

Laxalt of NV LLC

The tenant leased approximately 1,434 square feet at 1575 Delucchi Lane, Suite 204, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, Meadowood Crown Plaza Inc.

Hanger Prosthetics & Orthotics Inc.

The tenant renewed its' lease of approximately 4,160 square feet at 961 Matley Lane, Suites 100 and 105A, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, 961 Matley Properties LLC.

Tim Milton & Martine, James and Chris Johnson

The buyers purchased a 28,900-square-foot lot at Monte Vista Village in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International Reno represented the buyers and the seller, McCarran Partners.

Nevada State Medical Examiners Board

The tenant leased approximately 15,672 square feet at 9600 Gateway Drive in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, Laxalt Nomura Building Company LLC.

Nevada Home Collections

The tenant leased approximately 2,122 square feet at 6100 Plumas Street, Suite 200, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, LJ Capital Investments LLC.

Sentinel Offender

The tenant leased approximately 1,566 square feet at 850 Mill Street, Suite 203, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, Cypress Holdings LLC.

RCP-LTD, LLC

The tenant leased approximately 5,740 square feet at 6100 Plumas Street, Suites 100 and 101, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, LJ Capital Investments LLC.

Pinecone Holdings LLC

The buyer purchased a 79,552-square-foot building at 10375 Professional Circle in Reno. Tim Ruffin of Colliers International Reno represented the seller, AIC Reno Investors LLC.

Bradley, Drendel and Jeaney NV LLC

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 9,858 square feet at 6900 S. McCarran Boulevard, Suite 2000, in Reno. Tim Ruffin of Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, Village of Lakeridge LLC.

Retail

Tea Leaf

The tenant leased approximately 1,425 square feet at Sierra Town Center in Reno. Rick Casazza of Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, Gluhaich Revocable Trust.

Industrial

Patagonia, Inc.

The buyer purchased an 18,970-square-foot building at 7950 Sugar Pine Court in Reno. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International Reno represented the seller, Sputtering Materials, Inc.

Bimbo Bakeries

The tenant renewed its lease of 30,000 square feet at 950 United Circle in Sparks. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, Brown Trust.

Multi-family investment

GC Stardust Apartments LLC

The buyer purchased a 12,544-square-foot multi-family apartment complex at 1365 and 1395 Stardust Street in Reno. Trevor Richardson of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer.