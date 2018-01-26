Commercial real estate transactions for week of Jan. 22-26

Office

RHBT LLC

The buyer purchased a 3,312-square-foot building in the Southwest Professional Center, 443 W. Plumb Lane in Reno for $535,000. Greg Ruzzine and Ian Cochran of SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the buyer. Tomi Jo Lynch and Thomas Johnson of SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the seller, Newman Family Trust.

ProThera, Inc.

The tenant subleased approximately 7,850 square feet at 10439 Double R Blvd., in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the tenant. Matt Grimes and David Woods of CBRE represented the subtenant, Employers Insurance, Inc.

Ameriprise Financial

The tenant leased approximately 2,380 square feet at 201 W. Liberty St., in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, TDC Reno Office 1-DE SPE, LLC.

Hawk Ridge Systems, LLC

The tenant leased approximately 2,503 square feet at 140 Washington Street, Suite 150, in Reno. Matt Grimes and David Woods of CBRE represented the tenant. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, TDC Reno Office 1-DE SPE, LLC.

PrimeTech Group, LLC

The leased approximately 1,213 square feet at 241 Ridge Street, Suite 280, in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, TDC Reno Office 1-DE SPE, LLC.

The Cake Studio, LLC

The tenant leased approximately square feet at 1855 Sullivan Lane, Suite 265, in Sparks. RHBT LLC. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, Sridhar Real Estate, LP.

Tahoe Clean Air, LLC

The tenant leased approximately 256 square feet at 1855 Sullivan Lane, Suite 240, in Sparks. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, Sridhar Real Estate, LP.

Retail

Combination Seven LLC

The buyer purchased a 2,500-square-foot building at 66 N. C St., in Virginia City. Amanda Eastwick and Amanda Lavi of SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the buyer and seller, Douglas Bohnet and Tiffany Collins.

Industrial

57 E. Freeport Blvd., Sparks

An undisclosed buyer purchased a 4,000-square-foot building at 57 E. Freeport Blvd., in Sparks. Mark Glenn with Industrial Properties of Nevada. Kevin Sigstad and Fred Jayet represented the seller, Hansen family Properties, LLC.

Ebgeo, Inc.

The tenant leased approximately 1,632 square feet of flex space at 9475 Double R Blvd., Suite B-22, in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, American Capital Properties, LLC.