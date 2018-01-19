Commercial real estate transactions for week of Jan. 22
January 19, 2018
Office
Shay James, CPA
The tenant leased approximately 538 square feet at 63 Keystone Avenue, Suite 302, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez with Colliers International represented the landlord, 63 Keystone Partners LLC.
Seniors Helping Seniors
The tenant leased approximately 521 square feet at 63 Keystone Avenue, Suite 301, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez with Colliers International represented the landlord, 63 Keystone Partners LLC.
Downtown Vision Inc.
The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 5,479 square feet at 236 W. 6th Street, Suite 100 and 108, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux with Colliers International represented the landlord, Saint Mary's Medical Plaza.
Dr. Rafaela Hernandez MD
The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 2,821 square feet at 236 W. 6th Street, 303, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux with Colliers International represented the landlord, Saint Mary's Medical Plaza.
State of Nevada, Dept. of Administration
The tenant leased approximately 3,740 square feet at 745 W. Moana Lane, Suite 200, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux with Colliers International represented the landlord, Windsor West Ventures, LLC.
Northern Nevada Inter national Center/ UNR
The tenant leased approximately 2,456 square feet at 855 W. Seventh Street, Suite 270, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux with Colliers International represented the landlord, Sykes Holdings LLC.
LoanDepot.com
The tenant leased approximately 1,872 square feet at 8630 Technology Way, Suite D, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux with Colliers International represented the landlord, Andrea H. Olson.
Caring Touch
The tenant leased approximately 456 square feet at 1005 Terminal Way, Suite 124 and 251, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez with Colliers International represented the landlord, Cypress Meadowood LLC.
RZ Marketing
The tenant leased approximately 490 square feet at 1005 Terminal Way, Suite 257, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez with Colliers International represented the landlord, Cypress Meadowood LLC.
Bonnie G. Mahan Esq. Ltd.
The tenant leased approximately 1,080 square feet at 6165 Ridgeview Court, Suite B, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez with Colliers International represented the tenant.
Retail
Vetfed Caranet, LLC
The tenant leased approximately 765 square feet at 1101 W. Moana Lane, Suite 10, in Reno. Rick Casazza and Landon Gonzalez with Colliers International represented the tenant.
Canyonfit LLC
The buyer purchased an 112,820-square-foot parcel of land at N. McCarran Boulevard in Reno. Rick Casazza with Colliers International represented the buyer.
OneMain Financial of America Inc.
The tenant leased approximately 1,125 square feet at Eagle Station shopping center in Carson City. Roxanne Stevenson and Rick Casazza with Colliers International represented the landlord, MGP IX Properties LLC.
Industrial
Devin & Son Trucking Co.
The tenant leased approximately 50,000 square feet at 118 S. Rock Boulevard in Sparks. Tom Miller of Miller Industrial Properties represented the tenant.
Cooks Family Trust
The buyer purchased a 24,500-square-foot building at 397 Greg Street in Sparks for $1.89 million. Greg Ruzzine and Ian Cochran of SVN Gold Dust Commercial Assocaites represented the seller, Marquis Properties, LLC.
Mad Dash Inc.
The tenant leased approximately 1,276 square feet of flex space at 4690 Longley Lane, Suite 92 and 120, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez with Colliers International represented the tenant.
KBJOHNSON, LLC
The buyer purchased a 5,440-square-foot space at 9748 S. Virginia Street, Suite F, in Reno. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt with Colliers International represented the buyer and seller, RC 5475 LLC.
Kortek USA Corp.
The tenant leased approximately 30,000 square feet at 250 Vista Boulevard, Suite 104, in Sparks. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt with Colliers International represented the tenant and landlord, PLDSPE LLC.
Greystone Holding LLC
The buyer purchased a 1.9-acre parcel of land off of Trademark Drive in Reno. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt with Colliers International represented the buyer and seller, RC 5475 LLC.
Fixel Properties LLC
The tenant leased approximately 28,800 square feet at 105 E. Parr Boulevard in Reno. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt with Colliers International represented the landlord, McPherson-Walker Trust.
Field of Dreams, LLC
The buyer purchased a .71-acre parcel of land at 2355 Market Street in Reno. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt with Colliers International represented the seller, Griffith Living Trust. Chris Fairchild, Greg Shutt and Ted Stoever with Colliers International represented the buyer and seller, Griffith Living Trust.
1555 W. 6th Street
An undisclosed buyer purchased an 8,015-square-foot building in Reno. Ted Stoever with Colliers International represented the seller, Stacie Mathewson.
North Summit Company, LLC
The buyer purchased a 4,868-square-foot building at 4745 Caughlin Parkway in Reno. Ted Stoever and Bryce Wiele with Colliers International represented the buyer.
Multi-family investment
Peter Bogardus
The buyer purchased a 2,390-square-foot property at 11 Winter Street in Reno. Roxanne Stevenson, Steve Avanzino and Richelle Daves represented the buyer.
