Commercial real estate transactions for week of March 19, 2018
March 16, 2018
Retail
5220 Longley Lane, Suites 100 and 200, Reno
An undisclosed tenant renewed its lease of 3,000 square feet in Southeast Reno. Mike Van Blaricom and Kevin Annis of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the landlord, Linda K. Churchill et, al.
Mixed-use
324 Vine St., Reno
An undisclosed tenant leased property in downtown Reno. Tony Fritsche of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the landlord, Lebo & Merrill Newman.
