Commercial real estate transactions for week of March 19, 2018

Retail

5220 Longley Lane, Suites 100 and 200, Reno

An undisclosed tenant renewed its lease of 3,000 square feet in Southeast Reno. Mike Van Blaricom and Kevin Annis of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the landlord, Linda K. Churchill et, al.

Mixed-use

324 Vine St., Reno

An undisclosed tenant leased property in downtown Reno. Tony Fritsche of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the landlord, Lebo & Merrill Newman.