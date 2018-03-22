Commercial real estate transactions for week of March 19-23

Office

Sky Fiber-Hot Spot Broadband Inc.

The tenant leased approximately 1,200 square feet at 8975 Double Diamond Parkway Suite A11, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez with Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, North Summit Company LLC.

eCommerce Capital Inc.

The tenant leased approximately 570 square feet at 10615 Double R Blvd., Suite 101, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez with Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, D&T Stix Properties LLC.

Model Rocket LLC

The tenant leased approximately 478 square feet at 63 Keystone Avenue Suite 103, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez with Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, 63 Keystone Partners LLC.

Prologis Management LLC

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 2,692 square feet at 5190 Neil Road Suite 210, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux with Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, LBA Realty Fund II-WBP IV.

Laxalt & Nomura LTD

The tenant leased approximately 5,836 square feet at 9790 Gateway Drive Suite 200, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux with Colliers International Reno represented the tenant.

Legacy Behavioral Health Solutions LLC

The tenant renewed and expanded its lease at 850 Mill Street, Suites 200 and 202 in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez with Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, Cypress Holdings Nevada LLC.

Industrial

Crystal Creek Logistics LLC

The tenant leased 33,750 square feet at 9250 Red Rock Road in Reno. Joel Fountain of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant. Dave Simonsen of Kidder Mathews represented the landlord.

Retail

Apple Nevada LLC

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 6,586 square feet at Iron Horse Shopping Center, 533 Prater Way in Sparks. Casey Scott and Roxanne Stevenson with Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, SCGF II-Iron Horse Owner LLC.

Firehouse Subs

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 3,200 square feet at Iron Horse Shopping Center, 533 Prater Way in Sparks. Casey Scott and Roxanne Stevenson with Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, SCGF II-Iron Horse Owner LLC.

Martha Lara-Martinez and Diana Guerrero Magallanes

The tenants leased approximately 960 square feet at the Crossroads Shopping Center, 4000 Kietzke Lane in Reno. Casey Scott and Roxanne Stevenson with Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, Maple Leaf Properties.

The Immersium

The tenant leased approximately 2,880 square feet at the Crossroads Shopping Center, 4060 Kietzke Lane in Reno. Amanda Lavi of SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the tenant. Casey Scott and Roxanne Stevenson with Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, Maple Leaf Properties.

Tea Leaf

The tenant leased approximately 1,425 square feet at Sierra Town Center, 6775 Sierra Center Parkway in Reno. Rick Casazza of Colliers International Reno Gluhaich Revocable Trust.

Wendy's

The tenant leased approximately 2,520 square feet at Silver State Plaza, 404 N. McCarran Blvd., in Reno. Casey Scott and Roxanne Stevenson with Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, Silver State Station LLC.

Jackson Hewitt

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 758 square feet at the Iron Horse Shopping Center, 533 Prater Way in Sparks. Casey Scott and Roxanne Stevenson with Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, SCGF II-Iron Horse Owner LLC.

Wild Garlic Pizza

The tenant leased approximately 1,447 square feet at the Village at Double Diamond, 750 South Meadows Parkway in Reno. Casey Scott and Roxanne Stevenson with Colliers International Reno represented the tenant.

Sloughside Farms, LLC

The tenant purchased the 10,192-square-foot Lemmon Valley Shopping Center in Reno. Roxanne Stevenson, Casey Scott and Rick Casazza with Colliers International Reno represented the seller, Reno Territory, LLC.

Industrial

PAP Products Company LLC

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 23,026 square feet at 3895 Corsair Street, Suites F and G in Reno. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt with Colliers International Reno represented the tenant.

Jose Felipe Perez Velasquez

Perez Velasquez purchased a 6,000-square-foot building at 22 E. Freeport Blvd., in Sparks. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt with Colliers International Reno represented the seller, Richard Stubbe Qtip Trust.