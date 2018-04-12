Continental Partners aims to acquire Reno’s Mira Loma Shopping Center
April 12, 2018
Continental Partners, a commercial real estate investment banking firm, has secured a loan to acquire the Mira Loma Shopping Center in Reno on behalf of a Los Angeles-based private investor.
Financing was arranged by J.M. Grimaldi, executive director at Continental Partners.
The 102,782-square-foot shopping center is anchored by CVS Pharmacy and Scolari's Grocery. The private company plans to implement renovations to the center, as well as remediate environmental contamination issues remaining due to a former tenant.
