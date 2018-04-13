 D & D Roofing and Sheet Metal awarded new projects | nnbw.com

D & D Roofing and Sheet Metal awarded new projects

D & D Roofing and Sheet Metal has won the following jobs:

Reno: Plumas Bank, Northgate Plaza, Charles Schwab Office, Doral Academy, Logisticenter L395 Phase II, Plaza at Fourth St., South Meadows Business Park, KTVN Ch. 2 and Edwin Dodson Elementary.

Sparks: Meiser Enterprises, A&B Precision Metals, Prologis Sparks North, Florence Drake Elementary and Miller Industrial Properties.

Carson City: Casino Fandango.

Zephyr Cove: Pinewild Condos.

Hawthorne: Hawthorne Army Depot.