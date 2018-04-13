D & D Roofing and Sheet Metal awarded new projects
April 13, 2018
D & D Roofing and Sheet Metal has won the following jobs:
Reno: Plumas Bank, Northgate Plaza, Charles Schwab Office, Doral Academy, Logisticenter L395 Phase II, Plaza at Fourth St., South Meadows Business Park, KTVN Ch. 2 and Edwin Dodson Elementary.
Sparks: Meiser Enterprises, A&B Precision Metals, Prologis Sparks North, Florence Drake Elementary and Miller Industrial Properties.
Carson City: Casino Fandango.
Zephyr Cove: Pinewild Condos.
Hawthorne: Hawthorne Army Depot.
