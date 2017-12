D & D Roofing and Sheet Metal wins jobs

D & D Roofing and Sheet Metal, headquartered in Sparks, announced it has been awarded $4.2 million in new jobs.

The new jobs include:

Reno: Mountain American Credit; Coledale Electric; Club Ambassador; Alsco Uniforms; Reno Sparks Indian Colony Reno; Washoe County Jail; Plumas Bank; Northgate Plaza Office; Charles Schwab Office; Home 2 Suites and Boys & Girls Club.

Sparks: The Bridges; Fountainhouse; Vista Industrial; Napa Auto Warehouse; Walton's Funeral Home; and Meiser Enterprises.

Carson City: Casino Fandango

Fallon: Banner Hospital.