Devine & Son moves into old FedEx facility
January 11, 2018
Devine & Son Trucking, a transportation and logistics provider, has moved into a new space in Sparks.
Devine & Son Trucking Company, an offshoot of Devine Intermodal, has leased the facility formerly occupied by FedEx in Sparks.
Devine & Son has leased approximately 50,000 square feet at 118 S. Rock Boulevard in Sparks. The move consolidates Devine & Son's operation into one location.
"As a premiere transportation and 3PL provider, we needed acres of parking, sufficient warehouse space and a service shop," said Bennie Gamble, vice president of Nevada for Devine Intermodal. "Before locating our new facility, Devine was spread across five locations in Sparks."
The location was previously occupied by FedEx, who moved to a new facility in Mustang near the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center.
Tom Miller of Miller Industrial Properties negotiated the 84-month lease on behalf of Devine & Son that includes two, five-year lease extension options.
