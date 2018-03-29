Digiman Studio wins TMCC, UR promotional projects
March 29, 2018
Digiman Studio, an advertising photography and video studio based in Reno, was awarded a contract from Truckee Meadows Community College to provide still photography and video content for TMCC's their new website that is set to launch in late 2018.
Digiman also recently completed a video project with the University of Nevada, Reno Graduate School, which that was the first video project exploring many of thethe graduate programs available at UNR.
