Eastern Sierra Eyecare purchases Carson City office

Eastern Sierra Eyecare, which relies on the latest methodologies in optometry to serve patients in Carson City, Douglas County and surrounding areas, purchased its new office building at 111 West 10th Street in the center of Carson City.

The new headquarters will allow the practice to hire more staff members and increase its base of patients, according to Dr. Raymond Ruckman, owner of Eastern Sierra Eyecare. The

Nevada State Development Corporation helped close financing on the transaction by facilitating a low-interest SBA loan.