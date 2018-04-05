Eastern Sierra Land Trust announces funding pool for land sales

Eastern Sierra Land Trust has announced an $8 million funding pool now available to ranchers in the Bi-State area of eastern California and western Nevada who want to pursue projects that will improve sage-grouse habitat and water quality on their land.

The Bi-State region includes portions of Douglas, Lyon, Carson City, Mineral, and Esmeralda coCounties in Nevada, and portions of Inyo, Mono, and Alpine counties of California — in total, an area of 7,000 square miles.

The deadline for ACEP applications for 2018 funding is also April 27.