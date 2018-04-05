Eastern Sierra Land Trust announces funding pool for land sales
April 5, 2018
Eastern Sierra Land Trust has announced an $8 million funding pool now available to ranchers in the Bi-State area of eastern California and western Nevada who want to pursue projects that will improve sage-grouse habitat and water quality on their land.
The Bi-State region includes portions of Douglas, Lyon, Carson City, Mineral, and Esmeralda coCounties in Nevada, and portions of Inyo, Mono, and Alpine counties of California — in total, an area of 7,000 square miles.
The deadline for ACEP applications for 2018 funding is also April 27.
Trending In: News Briefs
- Ground broken on Revel Damonte Ranch in South Reno
- Nevada Commercial Services, Inc. takes over management of apartment complexes
- SupplyHouse.com moves into Reno’s North Valleys Commerce Center
- Barrick Gold Corporation’s BattleBorn series winners announced
- University of Nevada, Reno, School Of Medicine granted accreditation
Trending Sitewide
- Carson Valley housing report writes off Tahoe as viable option
- Amid dwindling workforce, blue-collar industries forced to change tactics
- Finding competent Nevada pot shop staff no simple task, officials say
- Despite Reno-area housing woes, small business confidence swells
- Northern Nevadans among finalists in small business championships