Elder Group joins Engel & Völkers

Elder Group Tahoe, a real estate office led by Alison Elder, has joined the Engel & Völkers Group as its official Truckee Donner Shop thus expanding their corporate presence in the Truckee-Tahoe marketplace.

Alison Elder has 13 years of experience in real estate and more than 27 years of corporate leadership experience, with sales volume approaching $400 million since 2009. She has been Chase International's Realtor of the Year five years in a row and was named to Real Trends America's Best Real Estate Agents in America in 2015, 2016 and 2017.