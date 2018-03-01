Eldorado Resorts, Inc. reports 4Q financial results

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. reports 4Q financial resultsMarch 1, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) March 1, 2018Eldorado Resorts, Inc., which operates the Silver Legacy, Circus Circus Reno, and Eldorado Resort Casino, reported net revenues of $428.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.Eldorado also reported an operating income of $30 million in the quarter Share Tweet Trending In: News BriefsReno’s The Summit welcomes new tenantsRNR Tire Express inks deal to establish franchises in Northern NevadaS3 Development acquires downtown Reno projectMicrosoft, IQ announce annual IT makeover campaign for nonprofitsChris McCain named vice president of investments for DL RealtyTrending SitewideTahoe Beach Club sales reach more than $100 millionAfter $550K sale, Sunridge Golf Course owner eyes upgrades ‘beyond golf’Dickson Realty prez: Reno-area market in for ‘challenging’ 2018?Redevelopment plans give Reno’s Shoppers Square a fresh look