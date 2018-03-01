 Eldorado Resorts, Inc. reports 4Q financial results | nnbw.com

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. reports 4Q financial results

Eldorado Resorts, Inc., which operates the Silver Legacy, Circus Circus Reno, and Eldorado Resort Casino, reported net revenues of $428.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Eldorado also reported an operating income of $30 million in the quarter