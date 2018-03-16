Entrepreneurs Organization of Reno-Tahoe hosts luncheon in April

The Entrepreneurs Organization of Reno-Tahoe (EO) will host a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 4 for local business owners.

EO is a group of CEOs from all over the world formed to support each other in business and life. The group is made up of business owners or partners who actively run a business doing $1 million in sales or more.

Qualified business owners are welcome to attend the event to find out more about EO. RSVPs can be directed to admin@eort.org.