EyeZone announces merger, acquisition

Central Nevada Vision, owned by Amber Belaustegui O.D., recently merged with Daniel Rowan, O.D. and Mark Michitsch, O.D. of EyeZone Nevada. Dr. Belaustegui will remain the primary optometrist in residence at the Fallon office. Additionally, EyeZone acquired the practice of Tyson Kales, O.D. located on Arlington Avenue in Midtown Reno.

Belaustegui purchased Central Nevada Vision in 2012, and with the merger will be the optometrist in residence at the Fallon office. She will also work once a week out of the Midtown office.

Belaustegui graduated with honors from University of Nevada, Reno and completed the doctorate program from Pacific University College of Optometry in 2008. She accepted a residency program, working and studying under the ophthalmologists in both Reno and Las Vegas.

This merger and acquisition brings the number of EyeZone locations in Northern Nevada to six; West Reno, South Reno, Midtown Reno, Fallon, Carson City and Lake Tahoe.

In addition to Rowan, Michitsch and Belaustegui, Doctors Amy Sullivan, Manpreet Rehal, Hersel Lewis and Tonya Hubbard have also joined the EyeZone offices.