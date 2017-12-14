Firefighters raise funds

The East Fork Professional Firefighters Association raised more than $18,350 for local families and cancer research in 2017.

A breakdown of the funds raised were:

March: $8,000 to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

March: $1,080 to St. Baldrick's Foundation shave-a-thon to benefit childhood cancer.

July: $700 to #TrentStrong: Association members competed in Grillin' & Chillin', the annual Family Support Council of Douglas County fundraiser.

October: $4,500 to #TrentStrong. EFPF firefighters staffed its annual Tanker Drop booth at Candy Dance.

Recommended Stories For You

November: $75 to the Douglas High School wrestling team for basic first aid supplies, upon request from the team.

December: $500 for the KTVN Channel 2 Share Your Holiday event benefiting the Carson Valley Community Food Closet. Association members contributed the entire amount.

December: $3,500 to Operation Warm to purchase 200 new winter coats for children identified by the Douglas County School District and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada.

December: $500 planned donation to Holiday with a Hero, along with personnel who will attend the annual shopping day for kids.