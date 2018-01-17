FlexJobs releases 2018 top companies for remote jobs list

FlexJobs, an online service for professionals seeking remote, flexible schedule, part-time, and freelance jobs, has released its list of 100 companies with remote jobs in 2018.

Companies with Northern Nevada ties including Amazon, Intuit, and Williams-Sonoma, made the list.

The list is based on an analysis of over 49,000 companies and their remote job posting histories in the FlexJobs database to identify the top 100 companies with the highest number of remote job openings during 2017. To be considered, the jobs offered had to be remote-friendly, either allowing for candidates to telecommute entirely or part of the time.

Jobs in education, travel and hospitality are among the industries where remote jobs have grown significantly.

For full report, go to: https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/100-top-companies-with-remote-jobs-in-2018/.