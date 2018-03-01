Francisco Navarro and Joey Lorts join United Federal Credit Union

Francisco Navarro and Joey Lorts have been appointed to the staff for United Federal Credit Union.

Navarro was appointed to mortgage advisor for UFCU's branch at 1430 E. Prater Way in Sparks.

Navarro previously was owner and managing partner at JF Investments L.L.C. He also worked as a mortgage loan consultant at Wells Fargo Home Mortgage and as a mortgage loan consultant at Summit Funding, Inc.

Lorts was appointed mortgage advisor for UFCU's The Summit Reno branch located at 13989 S. Virginia St.

He previously served as a marketing designer at MBS in Reno. Prior to that, Lorts served as in other capacities including project manager at Collier Consulting, general manager of Reno Auto Sound, senior loan officer at Wells Fargo and business systems analyst at Steve Burton Inc., a wholesale account executive at New Century Mortgage, sales manager at Bridge Capital, among other roles. and loan officer at New Century Mortgage

Lorts also worked as a damage control officer in the U.S. Navy.