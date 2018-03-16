 Grand Canyon Development Partners, organizations collect pet supplies | nnbw.com

Grand Canyon Development Partners, a construction management and real estate development company with an office in Reno, is coordinating a pet supplies drive for the new Noah's Animal House.

Grand Canyon, along with local business partners, will be collecting donations to benefit the pets of abuse victims from now until April 30. The pet shelter is part of the transitional campus of the Domestic Violence Resource Center in Reno.