Ground broken on Revel Damonte Ranch in South Reno

The Wolff Company, a Scottsdale-based private equity firm and senior living developer, will soon break ground on Revel Damonte Ranch, a contemporary active senior living apartment community in south of Reno.

The Damonte Ranch master plan includes is an upscale mixed-use community that is expected to open in 2020.

Revel Damonte Ranch will be the second Wolff Company property to break ground in Reno, after Revel Rancharrah, and will offer Amenities including celebrity chef-driven dining options.