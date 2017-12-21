Housing remains hot in November

November's median sales price of a single-family home in Washoe County jumped by 15 percent from the same month in 2016, according to the latest report by the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors.

The report shows the median sales price of an existing home in November was $355,000, an increase of 15 percent from a year earlier and up 3 percent from October. Total sales in Washoe fell 3 percent over the year and fell 7 percent from October.

The median sales price is rising while demand keeps tightening. November's total sales in Washoe County fell 3 percent from a year earlier and fell 6 percent from October.

Within Washoe, the November median sales price for an existing home in Reno reached $365,000, up 13 percent over the year, while the price in Sparks was $335,000, up 19 percent over the year.

In Fernley 30 miles east of Sparks, the median sales price in November was $248,743, up 19 percent over the year while total sales over the year fell 10 percent.