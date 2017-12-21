Humboldt County schedules economic development forum
December 21, 2017
The Humboldt Development Authority and the Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority will hold the Winnemucca Futures 2018, a forum that discusses Humboldt County's economic future.
The forum is slated for Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 at the Boys & Girls Club of Winnemucca. The event kicks off with a continental breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and the program at 8 a.m. and wraps up by noon.
Topics to be discussed are Local Government, Mining & Industry, Tourism, Education & Youth, Business & Local Developments, and Economic Development Organizations and Initiatives.
Attendance is free. To register, visit http://www.hdanv.org.
