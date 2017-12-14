Hutchison & Steffen open Northern Nevada law offices

The law firm of Hutchison & Steffen, based in Las Vegas, has opened offices in Reno and Incline Village.

Jason Guinasso has been named managing partner of the Northern Nevada offices and is joined by attorneys Eric C. Werner and Kimberly Marsh Guinasso.

The law firm's practice areas will include: employment & labor law, human resources support, workers' compensation, public entity law, public interest & nonprofit organization law, administrative & regulatory law, election, campaign & political law, and commercial litigation.

The Reno office is located at 500 Damonte Ranch Parkway, Suite 980, and the Incline Village office is located at 885 Tahoe Blvd. For more information, call 775-853-8746.