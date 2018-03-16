Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino honors logtime employees

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino has installed a new employee Walk of Fame dedicated to those who have worked at the resort for more than 20 years.

Mounted on a stone near the resort's entrance, an engraved plaque tells the story of employees' commitment to advancing Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe's purpose since its opening in 1975. The walkway is embellished with individual plaques featuring each employee's name and start date.