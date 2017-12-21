Itronics reports leach tailing results
December 21, 2017
Itronics Inc., a producer of zinc fertilizers and silver products and a green technology developer, reported positive results from initial testing of its KAM-Thio technology on silver-gold heap leach tailings.
The company's cyanide leaching process recovered approximately 90 percent of the gold and about 60 percent of the silver that was in the ore.
