Itronics reports leach tailing results

Itronics Inc., a producer of zinc fertilizers and silver products and a green technology developer, reported positive results from initial testing of its KAM-Thio technology on silver-gold heap leach tailings.

The company's cyanide leaching process recovered approximately 90 percent of the gold and about 60 percent of the silver that was in the ore.