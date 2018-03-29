Kaune opens Caring Transitions office in northern Nevada
March 29, 2018
Brad Kaune of Caring Transitions has opened a franchise serving the Reno-Sparks area by Brad Kaune.
Caring Transitions handles senior relocation situations, including organizing, packing, de-cluttering, moving, resettling, in-person and online estate sales, liquidations, and preparing homes for market.
Kaune has been working with older adults for the last 30 years, both in his career and through his volunteer work. He recently owned Eldercare-Connections, a well-known, in-home care company, and has been an SRES certified real estate broker in Nevada for more than 20 years.
